StealthEX Breakthrough: 1500 Cryptocurrencies Now Available for Exchange!

StealthEX is glad to share an awesome piece of news with all customers: you can now choose any cryptocurrency from a vast collection that has reached 1500 different crypto assets. Both rare and sought-after assets as well as popular cryptocurrencies are available via seamless StealthEX crypto swap service.

StealthEX Unleashes Exchange Access to 1500 Crypto Assets!

StealthEX, a platform that offers non-custodial instant cryptocurrency swaps, continuously strives to provide its users with the best experience, broadening choice and making crypto even more accessible than before. This is the ultimate goal that StealthEX pursues. The number of available exchange pairs at StealthEX is nearly infinite, and so are your options.

At the moment, StealthEX crypto collection includes over 1500 cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Monero, Solana, etc.

By expanding its offer, the exchange hands its users one of the most significant benefits on the crypto market: flexibility. Whereas some services have a limited choice of assets available for swapping and even fewer options when it comes to cross-chain bridging, StealthEX is always ready to make that very swap for traders and investors alike. All in all, StealthEX is a convenient solution for crypto-to-crypto exchange between a variety of networks that doesn’t require turning to different providers.

“Just as before, we have been working hard on assembling the largest crypto collection and bringing it to our users. We derive crypto liquidity from a variety of sources, including CEXes and DEXes, to be able to satisfy every need our customers may have when it comes to cross-chain swaps. The number of assets in our crypto collection has just hit 1500 cryptocurrencies, which – I am sure – our users will see as a solid advantage.”

Maria Carola, CEO of StealthEX

StealthEX represents an attractive alternative to the major exchange platforms as it does swaps between crypto wallets.

Explore the Benefits of StealthEX

The fact that no account is needed for trading makes this model perfect for people who just want to complete a quick and seamless exchange.

Moreover, StealthEX customers don’t need to entrust the platform with their personal information: its environment allows for a higher degree of anonymity and security.

StealthEX does not provide or recommend any wallets of their own and has not had any major security breaches and values its reputation, so there shouldn’t be any concerns relating to its security.

The platform has a straight-forward and simple user interface and you can exchange cryptocurrencies as well as buy crypto for fiat – all without sign-up.

This is what makes StealthEX stand out among its competitors. Should a customer have a query, they can quickly sort it out with the platform’s 24/7 customer support, a close-knit team that is always on standby. StealthEX’s efficient customer service is ready to handle every question that might arise during the exchange process.

Final Words

With more than 1500 assets at their customers’ disposal and its quick and reliable service, StealthEX is ready to accommodate the needs of every crypto enthusiast. The platform is a top solution that boasts a rich crypto collection, intuitive interface, and helpful customer service, all of which make it easy for both beginners and seasoned traders and investors to effortlessly navigate the exchange process.