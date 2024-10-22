Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC to power Moto X50 Ultra, Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, among others

Qualcomm made a significant move in the smartphone chipset arena on March 18 by unveiling the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. This new chipset stands as a testament to affordable innovation, bringing flagship-level features to a broader audience. It’s a budget-friendly sibling to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a powerhouse chipset that’s been the heart of numerous top-tier phones since last year.

With the introduction of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, equipped with cutting-edge AI capabilities, it is clear that Qualcomm is not just pushing the envelope, they are rewriting the rules of mobile technology.

Unlike the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which powers high-end models such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and the OnePlus 12 — priced above $800 — the 8S Gen 3 targets the more affordable sector. Qualcomm’s initiative with this chip is to make advanced features like generative AI more accessible.

The 8S Gen 3 supports 30 AI models, including those from Meta and Google, and boasts over 10 billion AI parameters, mirroring the capabilities of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It offers AI-driven functions like enhanced voice assistants and image generation using stable diffusion.

In addition to AI capabilities, the 8S Gen 3 supports other high-end features, such as compatibility with 200-megapixel cameras and ray tracing for gaming. This makes it an appealing option for brands looking to offer updated, affordable smartphones with premium features.

Brands like Xiaomi, Honor, Realme, and Redmi are expected to launch phones powered by this chip in the coming months.

Here is a rundown of the exciting devices set to embrace this technological leap:

Moto X50 Ultra Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Redmi Note 13 Turbo iQoo Z9 Turbo

Moto X50 Ultra

Motorola announced on Weibo that its forthcoming Moto X50 Ultra will feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Branded as an “AI Mobile Phone,” the device is expected to hit markets outside China under the name Motorola Edge 50 Pro, particularly in regions like India. In the United States, it’s likely to be introduced as the Motorola Edge+ (2024).

Additionally, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is set to debut in India, equipped with a curved 6.7-inch display boasting 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, alongside a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, a triple rear camera setup of 50 megapixels, and available in three different color options.

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro

Xiaomi disclosed via a Weibo post that their Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro is set for a global launch, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and equipped with Xiaomi’s HyperOS user interface.

Further specifics about the phone remain under wraps as of now. Meanwhile, a device carrying the model number 24053PY09I, attributed to Xiaomi, has been sighted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site. There’s speculation that this model might be released in India as the Xiaomi 14 Lite and in China under the name Xiaomi Civi 4, though official confirmation from Xiaomi on these variants is still pending.

Redmi Note 13 Turbo

Redmi, in a Weibo post, announced an upcoming mid-range smartphone that will incorporate the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. While the exact model name remains unconfirmed, Redmi has intriguingly labelled it under the “Redmi New Series,” a

translation from Chinese. Speculation points towards this being the Redmi Note 13 Turbo, a device that has surfaced in recent leaks.

Rumours suggest that this model could be introduced internationally as the Poco F6. Expected features of the Redmi Note 13 Turbo include Android 14 running on HyperOS, a 6.78-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution, and a robust 6,000mAh battery supported by 80W wired fast charging.

iQoo Z9 Turbo

In a recent Weibo update, iQoo revealed that its upcoming Z9 series, scheduled for an April release in China, will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The company, however, has not specified which models in the series will include this chipset. With the iQoo Z9 5G featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC already launched in India, there’s anticipation that the iQoo Z9 Turbo, previously hinted at in online leaks, might showcase the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The iQoo Z9 Turbo is expected to come with a 1.5K display and a substantial 6,000mAh battery.