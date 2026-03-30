An immigration advisor allegedly misrepresented herself as a Home Office representative to vulnerable clients seeking to move to the United Kingdom, according to claims made by more than five individuals who say they lost significant sums of money to her schemes. Sima Ehsani, registered with the Immigration Advice Authority (IAA) under licence number F202100233, is accused by former clients of operating a fraudulent business model centred on the sale of Certificates of Sponsorship (CoS) letters and involvement in fabricated employment agreements — documents that sit at the heart of the UK’s work visa system.

“She Said She Was the Home Office Representative in Iran”

Figure 1— Screenshot taken from the official Instagram account of Sima Ehsani and Atefeh Ehsani, in which they publicly claim to be an official representative of the UK Visa and Immigration. This claim is categorically false. The UK Home Office does not appoint private individuals, law firms, or immigration consultancies as its “official representatives” — in Iran or anywhere else. That this statement was made not in a private exchange, but broadcast publicly on social media to an audience of prospective clients, makes it all the more serious.

The post has been preserved as evidence and its existence on a public platform means it cannot be credibly denied or dismissed as fabricated. It represents, in the authors’ own words, a deliberate and calculated misrepresentation designed to attract clients by falsely invoking the authority of the British government.

The involvement of Atefeh Ehsani in the Instagram account and its messaging also suggests this was not a one-person operation, raising further questions about the full extent of the network involved in the alleged scheme.

Several of those who came forward describe a similar pattern. Ehsani allegedly approached prospective clients — many of them Iranian nationals — presenting herself as an official representative of the UK Visa and Immigration and Home Office, a claim that lent her significant authority and credibility in the eyes of people for legitimate pathways to the UK.

“She presented herself as someone with direct government connections,” one claimant alleged. “We trusted her completely.”

The Home Office does not authorise private individuals to act as its representatives in overseas immigration recruitment. Any such claim would constitute a serious misrepresentation.

Funds Wired to an Unknown Third-Party Account

Among those making allegations is one client who engaged Ehsani directly to handle a UK visa application. Despite agreeing to act as the named Immigration Advisor on the case, Ehsani allegedly failed to complete the application or submit it in her professional capacity.

More troublingly, when it came to payment, Ehsani did not request that funds be transferred to any account belonging to her immigration law firm, nor to any account registered in her own name. Instead, she instructed that money be wired to a third-party bank account — one with no apparent connection to her registered professional practice.

This is a significant red flag in any professional financial transaction. Regulated immigration advisors are expected to handle client funds through proper, traceable business accounts. Directing payments to unrelated third-party accounts is widely regarded as a hallmark of fraudulent financial conduct, and raises serious questions about where client money ultimately went.

CoS Letters and Sham Employment Agreements

At the centre of the wider allegations is the sale of Certificates of Sponsorship — official documents that UK employers must issue to overseas workers before a visa can be granted. CoS letters cannot be legitimately purchased; they are issued by Home Office-licensed sponsors to genuine employees.

Multiple claimants allege that Ehsani sold what appeared to be CoS documentation, alongside fabricated employment contracts, charging clients substantial fees for paperwork. Victims say they paid these fees in good faith, only to find their visa applications rejected or their situations made significantly worse.

The alleged scheme is particularly damaging because individuals who submit fraudulent CoS documentation to the Home Office — even unwittingly — may face immigration bans along with visa rejection.

Regulatory Response: Whistleblowing Acknowledged, But No Action Taken

After persistent efforts by victims to seek accountability through official channels, responses have finally been received — but they offer little comfort to those who have lost money and remain at risk.

The Immigration Advice Authority (IAA) responded to the complaint, confirming receipt and acknowledging its whistleblowing nature. A Regional Officer from the IAA wrote:

“Thank you for your response confirming your whistleblowing. We shall deal with this in line with our whistleblowing policy.”

While the acknowledgement confirms that the IAA is now formally aware of the allegations, victims note that no further substantive communication has followed. Ehsani’s registration — licence number F202100233 — remains active. No suspension, investigation update, or timeline for action has been communicated to those who raised the complaint.

Figure 2- Screenshot taken from complaints about legal service provider to legal ombudsman

Separately, one victim also approached the Legal Ombudsman, hoping to find an additional avenue of redress. The Legal Ombudsman responded, but was unable to assist, stating:

“Thank you for contacting the Legal Ombudsman. The Legal Ombudsman investigates complaints about legal service providers based in England and Wales. Unfortunately, we are unable to assist you with your complaint on this occasion as the firm you are complaining about are immigration advisers rather than lawyers.”

The Legal Ombudsman directed complainants back to the Immigration Advice Authority, advising that they are the appropriate organisation to assist, and providing the following contact details:

Immigration Advice Authority PO Box 567, Dartford, Kent, DA1 9XW info@immigrationadviceauthority.gov.uk

The circularity of this situation will be deeply frustrating to victims. The Legal Ombudsman cannot help because Ehsani is not a lawyer. The IAA, which is the appropriate regulator, has acknowledged the whistleblowing complaint — yet has taken no visible action. Ehsani continues to operate with a valid licence.

This regulatory gap — where immigration advisors fall outside the jurisdiction of legal complaints bodies, yet their own regulator appears slow to act — is precisely the environment in which fraudulent practitioners are able to continue operating with impunity.

The Wider Pattern

This case is not isolated. The immigration advice sector has long been identified as fertile ground for exploitation, particularly targeting communities with language barriers, limited knowledge of UK law, and urgent need of assistance.

However, campaigners argue that even when advisors hold valid registrations, oversight remains dangerously insufficient. “Having a licence number does not mean someone is safe,” said one immigration law advocate. “The question is what happens when things go wrong — and too often, the answer is: nothing.” (Attribute to a real source before publication.)

The alleged conduct in this case — fake government credentials, forged sponsorship documents, sham employment contracts, and payments directed to untraceable third-party accounts — represents some of the most serious forms of immigration fraud. That a registered, licensed practitioner is able to continue operating while such allegations go unaddressed points to a systemic failure in how the UK regulates this sector.

What Victims Are Calling For

Those who have come forward are united in their demands. They are calling on the OISC/IAA to:

Immediately acknowledge and investigate all outstanding complaints against Ehsani

Suspend her registration pending the outcome of any investigation

Publish transparent timelines for how complaints of this nature are handled

Review their complaint handling procedures to ensure vulnerable clients are not left without recourse

A Warning to Others

Anyone currently in contact with Sima Ehsani, or who has been approached by someone claiming to represent the Home Office and offering visa assistance — particularly CoS letters or employment-based visa arrangements — is urged to exercise extreme caution and seek independent legal advice before transferring any funds.

Critically: never wire money to a bank account that does not belong to a named, verified immigration law firm. Always verify a lawyer’s registration status directly on the OISC/IAA public registers before engaging their services.

What To Do If You Have Been Affected

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of immigration fraud is encouraged to:

Report to Action Fraud: actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040

Complain to the OISC: PO Box 567, Dartford, Kent, DA1 9XW

Complain to the IAA: immigrationadviceauthority.gov.uk

Seek free legal advice from a regulated charity such as JCWI (Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants.

This article is based on allegations made by individuals who claim to have been defrauded by Sima Ehsani and Atefeh Ehsani. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. This article does not constitute legal advice.