Richard Alvin on building Capital Business Media into a global success story

From award-winning business titles to global research and TV broadcasting, Alvin explains the inspirations, challenges, and lessons learned on his entrepreneurial journey.

What do you currently do?

I’m the founder of Capital Business Media (CBM), the group behind the Business Matters brand—encompassing our print magazine, website, and digital content. We also own several other specialist media brands, including Travelling For Business and Not Ltd, property-focused titles Stay and Improve and Property Portfolio Investor, as well as EV Powered, which covers everything relating to electric vehicles—from e-scooters to cars and even electric-powered plant machinery. EV Powered also produces the weekly Everything EV podcast, which I co-host, and which regularly tops the charts in its category.

Internationally, we run an office in New York responsible for the global fund management title EFM, while our Florida base handles our new Content Crafting Company, focused on search and digital strategies. Additionally, CBM’s contract publishing division produces consumer products for Aston Martin Lagonda and the Infiniti Motor Group.

Beyond that, I serve as the chairman of the specialist business research firm Trends Research, which began as a partnership between the Telegraph Media Group and CBM. We acquired it outright in 2006, and it now specialises in researching the UK’s SME community for a variety of clients, ranging from the government to telecom giants O2 and Vodafone, as well as top PR agencies seeking national coverage for their clients.

My role has also ventured into television, having advised entrepreneur Peter Jones on the US business support programme Save Our Business. I later took over from Peter as the on-screen host of the show, which was broadcast on HBO and TNT.

Like other business owners, I still love getting involved in the operational aspects of the company—anything from editorial to strategy. I’m very much a people person, so I’ll seize any chance to get on a Zoom call or phone chat, whether it’s with a client or a partner. Those spontaneous conversations often yield invaluable insights and reveal opportunities people might not have thought to mention.

What was the inspiration behind your business?

I was fortunate to be in a position at the start of the decade to sell two media companies I had built. After those transactions, I knew I wanted to stay in the media world. I saw that the global media group EMAP was selling two underperforming business-to-business titles: Business Matters and European Fund Manager (EFM). We put in offers, they were accepted, and we needed a vehicle to acquire them—hence, Capital Business Media was formed.

We worked tirelessly, and within ten years, we transformed the underperforming Business Matters into the UK’s leading business title. A major milestone was being appointed the official business magazine for the London 2012 Olympics, a tremendous honour. From there, we shifted our focus to a multi-platform approach, with a rolling-content website that has grown steadily and organically month by month. Interestingly, we saw a huge surge in readership at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown; by September 2020, our site had reached over one million page views.

What defines your way of doing business?

At the heart of my approach is a deep belief in the power of relationships. Whether it’s with clients, suppliers, or team members, people buy from people. If you bring together a team with shared values in a deadline-driven environment—supported by top-notch technology and well-structured processes—you’re set up for success.

What do you admire?

I have a great respect for determination and hard work, and I’m fortunate to be surrounded by people who embody these qualities every day.

Looking back, is there anything you would have done differently?

Over the years, I’ve invested in a number of start-up and scaling businesses—sometimes as a business angel and other times taking a board seat. One notable mistake was investing in a loss prevention company called CrimeDeter without carrying out the usual level of due diligence. I ultimately lost my entire six-figure stake. The lesson here is universal: no matter what you’re investing in—whether you’re buying, joining the board, or putting in capital—always do your homework.

What advice would you give to someone starting out?

Collaborate. Trying to do everything yourself is a fast track to burnout, and you’ll miss out on other people’s expertise. Be prepared to make mistakes—you will, so learn from them and adapt quickly. Reward and recognise the people who work for you, because your employees are integral to your future success.

It’s also critical to establish your values from the outset. These guiding principles will keep you on track throughout your entrepreneurial journey. And finally, embrace technology. Give your team the very best tools possible to excel in their roles. After all, great results usually follow when talented people are armed with the right “weapons” to thrive.