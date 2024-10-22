Samuel, Son & Co., a leading metals and industrial products manufacturer, processor, and distributor, has successfully implemented Oracle Cloud HCM, transforming its HR processes and employee experience. This groundbreaking project, led by renowned expert Abul Khair, has centralized workforce data, streamlined HR processes, and provided self-service access to employees and managers.

A Commitment to Excellence

As a company dedicated to delivering high-quality products at a competitive price, Samuel, Son & Co. understands the importance of investing in its people. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, the company believes in working closely with its customers to understand their challenges and develop tailored solutions to meet their business needs. This commitment to customer satisfaction is driven by the passion and dedication of Samuel, Son & Co.’s employees, who are the source of the company’s strength.

Overcoming Challenges

Prior to the implementation, Samuel, Son & Co. faced significant challenges with multiple standalone applications managing employee data, resulting in manual work and impacting user experience. The company’s US operations, which had grown through acquisitions, used various tools to support HR processes, leading to inconsistent and inefficient processes.

A Single Platform for All HR Functions

The Oracle Cloud HCM implementation, which included Core HR, Absence Management, Benefits, Payroll, and Talent Acquisition Cloud, aimed to provide a single platform for all HR functions. The project scope also included implementing a cluster of Talent Management solutions and the Workforce Compensation solution for both the US and Canada.

Complexities and Challenges

However, the project was not without its complexities. The implementation required the migration of large volumes of data from multiple legacy systems, which had to be carefully cleansed, transformed, and loaded into the new system. Additionally, the company had to integrate the Oracle Cloud HCM system with several third-party systems, including payroll providers, benefits administrators, and time-tracking systems.

Compliance and Union Requirements

Furthermore, Samuel, Son & Co. had to comply with various union requirements, including collective bargaining agreements and labor laws, which added an extra layer of complexity to the project. The company also had to meet country-specific requirements, such as compliance with Canadian and US labor laws, which required careful configuration of the system.

Expert Guidance

Abul Khair, with over 11 years of experience in Oracle HCM Cloud and cloud computing, has established himself as a leading expert in implementing and optimizing Oracle HCM Cloud solutions. His expertise has helped numerous organizations streamline their HR processes, reduce manual work, and increase overall efficiency.

Transformative Results

The implemented solution has resulted in streamlined, automated processes with improved data integrity. Employees and managers can now access self-service portals, enabling them to record absences, view payslips, update family and emergency contact information, and complete performance goals using mobile devices. Managers can also approve workflows, such as performance goals and absence requests, and view talent profiles for their direct or indirect reports.

Significant Benefits

The implementation has had a significant impact on Samuel, Son & Co.’s HR processes and employee experience. Some of the key benefits include:

Improved Efficiency : The implementation has reduced manual work and increased overall efficiency, enabling HR teams to focus on strategic initiatives.

: The implementation has reduced manual work and increased overall efficiency, enabling HR teams to focus on strategic initiatives. Enhanced Employee Experience : Employees and managers can now access self-service portals, enabling them to manage their HR-related tasks and requests more easily.

: Employees and managers can now access self-service portals, enabling them to manage their HR-related tasks and requests more easily. Better Decision-Making : The centralized application provides executives with a complete view of organizational growth, enabling them to make more informed decisions.

: The centralized application provides executives with a complete view of organizational growth, enabling them to make more informed decisions. Cost Savings: The implementation has reduced IT infrastructure costs and minimized the need for manual data entry and processing.

A Testament to Cloud Technology

“We are thrilled with the successful implementation of Oracle Cloud HCM, which has transformed our HR processes and employee experience,” said Scott Busch, VP of Total Rewards, Samuel, Son & Co. “Abul Khair’s expertise and guidance were instrumental in ensuring a smooth transition to the new system, and we are already seeing significant benefits in terms of efficiency, cost savings, and improved employee satisfaction.”

A Leading Expert in Cloud Computing

Abul Khair’s contributions to the project have been instrumental in driving its success. His expertise in Oracle HCM Cloud and cloud computing has enabled Samuel, Son & Co. to leverage the full potential of the Oracle Cloud HCM platform, resulting in significant benefits for the organization.

“Samuel, Son & Co.’s successful implementation of Oracle Cloud HCM is a testament to the power of cloud technology in transforming HR processes and employee experience,” said Abul Khair. “I am proud to have played a role in this project, and I look forward to continuing to help organizations leverage cloud technologies to drive business success.”

About Samuel, Son & Co.

Samuel, Son & Co. is a leading metals and industrial products manufacturer, processor, and distributor committed to delivering high-quality products at a competitive price. The company believes in working closely with its customers to understand their challenges and develop tailored solutions to meet their business needs. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, Samuel, Son & Co. is driven by the passion and dedication of its employees, who are the source of the company’s strength.

About Abul Khair

Abul Khair is a highly experienced IT professional with a wealth of experience in cloud computing and Oracle HCM Cloud. He has distinguished himself as a premier expert in the implementation and optimization of Oracle HCM Cloud solutions for a variety of organizations. Abul’s proficiency has facilitated the optimization of HR processes, the reduction of manual labor, and the enhancement of overall efficiency for a multitude of organizations. Additionally, he is recognized for his ability to facilitate seminars and training sessions, which aid in the development of internal capabilities within organizations.