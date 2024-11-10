Rescue Social CEO Fights for Justice for Those Wronged by Hollywood Figures

California, US:- Christina Taft, CEO of Rescue Social Inc., has filed a federal lawsuit advocating for protections against coercion and intimidation for individuals within Hollywood’s entertainment industry. The case, filed in the Central District of California ( Case No. 5:24-cv-01930-TJH-DTB), names Hollywood “fixers” Paul Barresi and Adam Waldman as defendants, alleging their actions have harmed Taft, witnesses, former clients, and competitors through tactics of harassment and manipulation.

The complaint includes claims that Barresi and Waldman, beginning in 2020, employed a series of aggressive tactics to control witnesses and clients, leading to emotional and professional harm for those involved. The lawsuit also includes an emergency motion supported by a retired LAPD investigator’s declaration, which reveals that more than 20 potential witnesses—including those with connections to Hollywood’s well-known Viper Room—may have been intimidated and leveraged against.

Standing for Integrity and Protection in Entertainment

Christina Taft, whose family has deep ties to Hollywood’s Golden Era, has made it her mission to advocate for vulnerable individuals in film, music, and the broader entertainment sector. Through her organization, Rescue Social Inc., she aims to increase transparency, accountability, and safety standards within industries where power dynamics can often silence important voices. Taft’s lawsuit highlights an urgent need for legal reforms in California to provide more robust protections for witnesses and small businesses facing intimidation.

“We must protect those willing to speak the truth in environments where influence often stands in the way of accountability,” said Taft. In addition to the lawsuit, she is working toward new legislation in California that mirrors New York’s witness protection laws, addressing the gaps that leave smaller players vulnerable.The complaint includes claims that Barresi and Waldman, beginning in 2020, employed a series of aggressive tactics to control witnesses and clients, leading to emotional and professional harm for those involved. The lawsuit also includes an emergency motion supported by a retired LAPD investigator’s declaration, which reveals that more than 20 potential witnesses—including those with connections to Hollywood’s well-known Viper Room—may have been intimidated and leveraged against.

A Passion for Public Safety and Reform

Through Rescue Social, Taft collaborates with interns and professionals across the country, including in Chicago, to develop strategies that protect individuals in high-stakes industries from harassment and exploitation. Her dedication reflects her commitment to ensuring safer working conditions and stronger protections for all individuals, especially those in arts and entertainment.

Seeking Justice in a Challenging Industry

The lawsuit, now active in the Central District of California’s Eastern Division, reflects Taft’s drive to hold powerful figures accountable and foster a more equitable environment in Hollywood. Although a trial date has not yet been set, the case aims to bring attention to the systemic challenges faced by individuals who stand against abuse of power in the entertainment sector. Read here

For more information, please contact:

Lucy Hana

Public Safety and Victims Advocate

+1 757-744-2527

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to endorse or discredit any person or entity. Please conduct independent research and due diligence before making decisions related to this information.