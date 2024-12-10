Real World Assets and web3 get together in Definder Global

We used to think that web3 world is virtual. Now it makes dealing with the RWA (real-world assets) easier with projects like Definder Global.

When Satoshi Nakamoto first introduced the idea of blockchain in 2008, it was all about the digital world: “A purely peer-to-peer version of electronic cash”. No traditional financial institiutions such as banks, no cash, no physical things — just bytes of data.

And the governments mostly prohibited buying physical goods with cryptocurrencies. That helped crypto to stay “purely digital”. People could use Bitcoin online for things like savings, but when they stepped into physical world with shops and banks, they used fiat money. And people could order physical goods on Amazon in web2, but not web3.

After Bitcoin, Ethereum added smart contracts so people could execute code on a blockchain. That meant developers could make various applications with on-chain operations. Now people could stake their tokens to get rewards, lend them to other people, swap different tokens on-chain. A whole new industry of financial services on blockchain has emerged, and it became known as DeFi (decentralized finance).

It was somewhat similar to online banking, but just as Bitcoin, it mostly stayed away of the physical world. You could lend or borrow cryptocurrencies (using another cryptocurrency as a collateral), but you usually couldn’t buy food or rent a car with DeFi.

Later that gradually started to change. One such change was the rise of the stablecoins. To maintain their peg to the dollar, they are usually backed by assets stored in a bank. So it turned out that the crypto world can use traditional banking for its benefit, instead of staying fully digital.

And more than that, valuable things from the “physical world” became represented in DeFi, too. They become known as “real-world assets” (RWA). And new DeFi projects make dealing with them as convenient as possible.

On of the first prominent projects was CitaDao. And now another one is getting traction. It's named Definder Global and it helps people use crypto for property investment.

Of course, dealing with valuable offline assets is tricky. In the digital world someone can just launch a token or mint an NFT and say “hey, that’s it”. Real estate involves much more hassle for the project founders, like getting a license for such a business. But Definder Global successfully got a UK license.

