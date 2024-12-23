Qubetics Sells 372M Tokens to 11,500+ Holders While Toncoin Breaks $8 and Fantom Launches Sonic Mainnet

It’s been a hot minute, but December is turning out to be a wild ride for crypto enthusiasts. Toncoin (TON) has broken through the $8 barrier, reflecting its impressive 140% growth over the past year. Meanwhile, Fantom (FTM) is catching eyes with the rollout of its Sonic mainnet upgrade, promising blazing transaction speeds and lower costs.

And let’s not sleep on Qubetics ($TICS), which is shaking up the crypto world with its presale success. Over 372 million tokens have been sold to more than 11,500 holders, raising a jaw-dropping $7.5 million so far. This isn’t just another presale—it’s a game-changer.

Qubetics ($TICS): Simplifying Everyday Crypto

Picture this: buying your favorite latte or paying for groceries using crypto, and it’s as easy as tapping your phone. That’s what Qubetics is aiming to do with its Non-Custodial Multi Chain Wallet. Integrating with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and even traditional banks, Qubetics wants to make crypto transactions as simple as a card swipe.

The wallet also boasts a smart contract conversion mechanism. What’s that? It automatically converts your digital assets into fiat currency at the point of sale. No need to stress about market volatility or fluctuating values—just stable, smooth transactions every time.

Now, let’s get real for a second. Imagine you run a small business. The wallet could revolutionize how you accept payments by making crypto a stable, practical option for customers. Or think about freelancers who juggle clients worldwide—this wallet could make getting paid in crypto easier than ever.

With over 372 million tokens sold and $7.5 million raised, the Qubetics presale is hitting it out of the park. Tokens are currently priced at $0.0377 in the 14th stage, but heads up—the price is set to increase by 10% this weekend as the 15th stage kicks off. If you’ve been looking for a promising new crypto, $TICS might just be your ticket.

Toncoin (TON): Breaking $8 with Telegram Power

Toncoin is turning heads for all the right reasons. Its blockchain’s ability to handle ultra-fast, scalable transactions has made it a favorite among developers and investors alike. And here’s the kicker—TON has deep ties to Telegram, giving it access to over 700 million monthly users. That’s like having a VIP pass to one of the largest communities in the world.

Over the past year, Toncoin has climbed an impressive 140%, recently crossing the $8 mark. This surge comes as TON continues to expand its use cases, from facilitating dApps to powering secure transactions. The ecosystem has also been attracting more developers, thanks to recent updates in staking and cross-chain compatibility.

Think about this: what if TON becomes the go-to blockchain for everyday apps and services? The potential for massive adoption isn’t just a pipe dream—it’s already happening.

With Toncoin’s trading volume and adoption skyrocketing, it’s no wonder why it’s being touted as one of the best cryptos to buy in December 2024.

Fantom (FTM): Sonic Mainnet and Blazing Speeds

If speed and efficiency are your thing, then Fantom might be right up your alley. With its Sonic mainnet upgrade, Fantom is setting new standards for blockchain performance. The upgrade focuses on reducing transaction costs and delivering near-instant speeds, making Fantom a top choice for DeFi and NFT enthusiasts.

The Sonic mainnet is more than just a technical upgrade—it’s a game-changer for Fantom’s ecosystem. Developers are already flocking to the platform, drawn by its ability to handle massive workloads without breaking a sweat.

And let’s not forget Fantom’s market performance. The coin’s price has been climbing steadily, fueled by anticipation of the Sonic upgrade and increasing adoption across various sectors. It’s clear that FTM is positioning itself as a leader in the blockchain space.

Whether you’re into staking, DeFi farming, or NFTs, Fantom offers something for everyone. And with its Sonic mainnet live, the best might be yet to come.

Wrapping It Up

December’s crypto scene is heating up, and Qubetics, Toncoin, and Fantom are leading the charge. Qubetics is revolutionizing everyday crypto use, Toncoin is smashing records with its $8+ milestone, and Fantom is redefining blockchain speed with its Sonic mainnet.

Based on the latest research, we recommend Qubetics ($TICS), Toncoin (TON), and Fantom (FTM) as the best cryptos to buy in December 2024. Don’t miss the chance to join these game-changers!

