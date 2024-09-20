Qubetics Announces Presale for $TICS Token with Privacy-Focused Solutions While Injective and Immutable X Show Strong Growth

How do you ensure privacy and unrestricted internet access in a world where centralised systems often control our data? Qubetics $(TICS) is tackling this issue with its decentralised VPN (dVPN), a blockchain-powered solution that protects user privacy and provides secure, uncensored internet access. Alongside this feature, the upcoming Qubetics $(TICS) presale offers a chance to get involved early and potentially benefit from future growth as their ecosystem expands.

Meanwhile, Injective (INJ) has seen strong momentum, and Immutable X (IMX) has shown impressive growth driven by NFT sales. Injective (INJ) has been on a steady rise, gaining significant value due to increased market interest, while Immutable X (IMX) has surged by nearly 60%, driven by a strong boost in NFT sales. To get more information, keep reading.

Qubetics Presale Offers Enhanced Privacy Solutions

The Qubetics presale offers a unique opportunity for early participants, as those who enter early gain access to $TICS tokens before they become widely available. This early access allows investors to benefit from potential long-term growth, as the value of tokens may increase once the presale begins on 27th September 2024 at 17:00 UTC. Additionally, early supporters can become part of a community focused on innovative blockchain solutions, including decentralised applications and privacy-focused tools. By participating in the presale, investors have the potential to secure a foundational role in the development of the Qubetics ecosystem.

One standout feature of Qubetics $(TICS) is its decentralised VPN (dVPN), designed to address privacy and censorship issues that traditional VPN services face. Unlike centralised systems, Qubetics $(TICS) dVPN operates on a peer-to-peer network, ensuring no single entity controls or monitors user data. Users providing bandwidth are rewarded with $TICS tokens, which help to create a secure and private internet experience while encouraging network participation. This dVPN protects the privacy and enhances the entire Qubetics ecosystem, offering users safe access to decentralised services.

Injective Gains Strong Momentum as Experts Predict Continued Growth

Injective (INJ) is currently showing strong performance, trading at $27.52 with a market cap of $2.57 billion and a circulating supply of 93.4 million tokens. The coin ranks 48th in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. INJ saw a 27.41% growth in the past week, adding $0.88 in value over the last 24 hours. Analysts predict for September 2024, INJ could see prices between $18.12 and $23.42, averaging around $22.90. Looking ahead to 2024, the average trading price is expected to be $22.92, with potential growth returning 28.6% on investments.

Immutable X Shows Strong Growth Driven by NFT Sales Surge

Immutable X (IMX) has shown impressive gains recently, jumping 17.7% to its highest point since the end of August. The token surged nearly 60% from its lowest price in August. This rise in value is largely attributed to a 125% increase in NFT sales within its ecosystem, driven primarily by the Guild of Guardians Heroes collection, which saw a 145% increase to $647,067 in sales. Experts are watching closely as the Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision on interest rates could impact these cryptocurrencies, with expectations for a possible rate cut that might further boost investor interest in IMX.

Conclusion

The Qubetics $(TICS) presale, with its privacy-focused features like the decentralised VPN, offers early investors a chance to participate in an innovative blockchain project that aims to solve real-world problems.

Injective (INJ) and Immutable X (IMX) have also demonstrated strong growth, making them noteworthy investments in the evolving crypto market. As the Qubetics presale begins and market trends unfold, it’s clear that opportunities in blockchain continue to grow.

