Prolific Game Studio Announces the Launch of $PRO Coin on The Open Network

[Wilmington, DE – September 3rd, 2024] – Prolific Game Studio, a web3 gaming company has announced the launch of $PRO Coin, the native token for its expanding Web3 gaming ecosystem. Now live on The Open Network (TON), $PRO Coin represents a significant step in Prolific’s ongoing efforts to create a decentralized, player-focused environment where users can be rewarded for their participation and skills.

Introducing $PRO Coin

$PRO Coin serves as the cornerstone of the Prolific Game Studio universe, designed to amplify player involvement and recognize Prolific Game Studio’s loyal community members. Players can earn, trade, and utilize $PRO Coins in activities ranging from spinning the wheel in Lucky Spin in Lucky Spin to managing virtual farms in Farm Frenzy.

Key Features of $PRO Coin:

True Ownership and Utility: $PRO Coin is a blockchain-based token that ensures players have genuine ownership of their in-game assets. Earn $PRO Coins through gameplay, referrals, and events, and use them to access exclusive content, engage in governance, or trade with others. Interconnected Ecosystem: $PRO Coin integrates all Prolific Game Studio games, allowing players to leverage achievements across different titles, creating a cohesive and rewarding gaming experience. Ongoing Rewards and Airdrops: Prolific Game Studio is committed to enhancing the $PRO Coin pool with regular liquidity additions, culminating in the much-anticipated 2025 airdrop. This initiative will provide continuous opportunities for its community to earn and trade $PRO Coins, along with exclusive rewards.

Incentives for Liquidity Providers

To bolster the growth and stability of $PRO Coin, liquidity providers are offered a range of rewards. By contributing to the $PRO Coin pool on DeDust.io, you can earn $SCALE tokens, rare in-game items, and other exciting bonuses. The rewards will be updated regularly to keep the user experience engaging.

Trading $PRO Coin on DeDust.io

$PRO Coin is now available for trading on DeDust.io, a leading decentralized exchange known for its user-friendly interface, low fees, and robust security. The studio recommends DeDust.io for a seamless and transparent trading experience.

How to Get Started:

Earn $PRO

Play any game on ProlificGames.io to start earning $PRO alongside native game tokens. Prolific Game Studio’s first live game, LuckySpins, is available now, with more titles launching soon.

Looking Ahead: The 2025 Airdrop

As the company approaches the 2025 $PRO airdrop, the utility of $PRO Coins will continue to expand within its games and the broader Web3 space. The studio encourages all players and community members to engage with the ecosystem, earn tokens, and prepare for this landmark event.

Stay Connected

For the latest updates on $PRO Coin and Prolific Game Studio, visit:

Prolific Game Studio is dedicated to revolutionizing gaming through decentralized technologies and immersive experiences. Join them in shaping the future of gaming with $PRO Coin!

