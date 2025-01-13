Private Fund Manager Jason Rager Shares Concerns of an Overvalued Stock Market

The future is simply unknowable. However when evaluating the runup in securities and the current valuation of the stock market it’s important to consider the downside risks. Recently the 10-year Treasury yield has surged to nearly 4.8%, driven by strong economic data and expectations of sustained Federal Reserve policies. Elevated bond yields can deter stock investments by presenting more attractive risk-free returns and by potentially slowing economic growth. Additionally investors will choose risk free assets instead of investing in equities because Treasuries have such a high yield.

Today I believe that investors are paying too high of a price based on historical valuations for publicly traded stocks. The post World War II S&P 500 earnings multiple was about sixteen times earnings. People generally forget that public companies grow profits at seven percent per year on average. Today our forward P/E ratio is at over twenty three and the market has returned over twenty four percent in each of the past two years.

Retail investor activity has surged, with increased participation in speculative assets such as meme stocks and cryptocurrencies. This echoes behaviors seen in past bubbles where speculative mania drove prices to unsustainable levels. High levels of margin debt (borrowed money used to buy stocks) amplify risks, as sharp corrections can lead to forced selling. More indicators like narrow credit spreads, low corporate defaults, headlines of FOMO, radio ads about trading stocks, the list goes on.

Over the last five years, Bitcoin’s price has skyrocketed, experiencing dramatic increases that saw it rise from around $10,000 in early 2020 to an all-time high of nearly $105,000 in late 2024. This surge was driven by growing institutional adoption, widespread retail interest, and macroeconomic factors like inflation fears and low-interest rates. However, despite its impressive growth, Bitcoin remains a highly volatile asset, and the current market presents significant risks for potential investors. The cryptocurrency market has recently faced heightened regulatory scrutiny worldwide, fluctuating investor sentiment, and increasing competition from emerging blockchain technologies and altcoins. Additionally, Bitcoin’s price is influenced by speculative trading, making it prone to sharp corrections. With global economic uncertainties and tighter monetary policies potentially impacting speculative assets, now may be a particularly risky time to buy Bitcoin without a long-term strategy or an appetite for substantial risk. Furthermore companies like MicroStrategy are taking out debt and issuing equity to purchase more Bitcoin. This is extremely troublesome because Bitcoin does not generate any cashflows in contrast to ownership interest in businesses.

Now appears to be an excellent time to book profits and wait for better valuations and risk to reward to appear in the market.

About the Author:

Jason Rager has held various roles that have honed his skills in business development, strategic planning, and financial management. His hands-on approach and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in the success of the ventures he has undertaken. Jason earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Babson College, an institution renowned for its focus on entrepreneurship and business education. Under Jason’s leadership, The Rager Family Office in Wilmington, Delaware operates with a long-term perspective toward partnership and value creation.