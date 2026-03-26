Private Equity Back in Focus as Dalton Steiner Flags Public Market Risks

Dalton Steiner Wealth Management is urging investors to reassess their exposure to listed equities, arguing that mounting geopolitical strain is reshaping market behavior in ways that favor longer-term, less liquid strategies.

In a note circulated this week, the firm pointed to a series of overlapping global developments, from renewed instability in the Middle East affecting energy supply routes to persistent trade frictions between major economies, as key drivers behind the sharp swings seen across equity markets since the start of the year.

Oil prices have climbed rapidly in recent weeks, reviving inflation concerns just as central banks had begun signaling a more accommodative stance. That shift has complicated the outlook for interest rates and, in turn, weighed on valuations across multiple asset classes. At the same time, equity markets have shown increased sensitivity to political headlines, with intraday volatility becoming more pronounced.

Dalton Steiner argues that this environment reflects a deeper structural change rather than a temporary dislocation.

“Markets are no longer moving solely on fundamentals or monetary policy expectations,” the firm wrote. “Geopolitical developments are being priced in continuously, often with immediate and outsized impact.”

Against that backdrop, the firm is highlighting private equity as a potential counterbalance within diversified portfolios.

Because private assets are not subject to continuous market pricing, they tend to exhibit lower short-term volatility than publicly traded securities. This positioning can help investors navigate uncertainty, preserve capital during turbulent periods, and enhance portfolio stability through disciplined long-term investment approaches and strategic diversification benefits. More importantly, Dalton Steiner emphasizes that private equity strategies are typically built around multi-year value creation plans, allowing managers to focus on operational performance rather than market sentiment.

That distinction, the firm notes, is becoming increasingly relevant as correlations rise across traditional asset classes. Both equities and bonds have shown vulnerability to the same macro forces, particularly inflation shocks linked to energy markets, reducing the effectiveness of conventional diversification approaches.

Private equity, by contrast, offers exposure to company-level growth drivers that may be less directly tied to daily market movements. For institutional investors, this has translated into steadily rising allocations over the past several years, a trend that appears to be continuing into 2026.

Still, the firm acknowledges that the strategy is not without trade-offs. Limited liquidity and longer investment horizons mean private equity is not suitable for all investors, particularly those with shorter-term capital needs. In addition, valuation transparency can be less immediate compared to public markets.

Even so, Dalton Steiner maintains that the current environment strengthens the case for incorporating private market exposure.

“The investment landscape is becoming more fragmented and less predictable,” the note concludes. “In that context, strategies that prioritize duration, control, and insulation from short-term volatility are likely to play a more prominent role.”

With geopolitical risk showing little sign of easing, the firm’s view reflects a broader shift taking shape across the asset management industry, one that is redefining how investors think about resilience in an increasingly uncertain world.

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