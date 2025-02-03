Evil forces, whether spiritual or physical, can bring distress, fear, and obstacles into our lives. But through prayer, we can seek divine protection and remove negative influences. The Bible reassures us in James 4:7, “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.” In this article, we will explore a Powerful Prayer to Keep Evil Away: 40 Prayer Points, guiding you on how to stay spiritually fortified.

Why Do We Need Prayers Against Evil?

Spiritual Warfare: Evil forces seek to hinder blessings and bring harm.

Protection for Family and Loved Ones: Keeping our homes safe from negative influences.

Mental and Emotional Peace: Deliverance from fear, anxiety, and oppression.

Breakthrough and Prosperity: Overcoming obstacles created by dark forces.

Divine Guidance: Seeking wisdom and clarity in decision-making.

How to Pray Against Evil

Pray with faith and conviction.

Use the Word of God as your spiritual weapon.

Be consistent and persistent in prayer.

Fast and meditate when necessary.

Believe that God will answer and protect you.

Powerful Prayer to Keep Evil Away: 40 Prayer Points

1. Prayers for Divine Protection

Father, surround me with Your divine protection every day, in Jesus’ name.

Lord, let Your angels encamp around me and my family, keeping us safe from evil.

I cover myself with the precious blood of Jesus, no harm shall come near me.

Any evil force plotting against me, be destroyed by the fire of God.

Lord, hide me under the shadow of Your wings and keep me safe from all harm.

2. Prayers Against Evil Attacks

Every arrow of darkness fired against me, returning to sender in Jesus’ name.

I nullify every satanic attack against my life and destiny.

Any evil dream programmed against me, I cancel and destroy it.

Lord, protect me from any form of witchcraft, sorcery, and occultic attacks.

I declare that no weapon formed against me shall prosper, in Jesus’ name.

3. Prayers to Remove Negative Energy

Father, remove every negative energy surrounding me and my home.

Any demonic presence in my life, be cast out in Jesus’ name.

I reject every spirit of fear, depression, and anxiety.

Holy Spirit, cleanse my home and environment with Your presence.

Let every evil influence around me be shattered by the power of God.

4. Prayers for Family Protection

Lord, protect my family members from accidents, sickness, and evil attacks.

No member of my household shall fall victim to evil schemes.

I cover my children, spouse, and loved ones with the blood of Jesus.

Any evil plan against my family, be destroyed completely.

Lord, let Your peace and security reign in my home.

5. Prayers for Deliverance from Evil Spirits

Every demonic spirit tormenting me, flee in the name of Jesus.

I break free from any generational curse affecting my life.

I command every unclean spirit operating in my life to depart now.

Holy Ghost fire, consume any satanic influence in my body and mind.

I declare victory over all demonic forces trying to control my destiny.

6. Prayers for Strength and Guidance

Lord, give me strength to overcome every spiritual battle.

Fill me with the Holy Spirit and empower me to stand firm against evil.

Guide my steps, so I do not walk into the trap of the enemy.

Give me wisdom to recognize and avoid satanic manipulations.

Lord, lead me on the path of righteousness and truth.

7. Prayers to Break Curses and Evil Covenants

I break every evil covenant made knowingly or unknowingly in my life.

Any ancestral curse working against me, be nullified in Jesus’ name.

I reject any spell, enchantment, or incantation directed at me.

Let every chain of bondage be broken in my life.

I declare that I am free from all evil oppression, in Jesus’ name.

8. Prayers for Continuous Divine Protection

Father, be my shield and defense against all spiritual attacks.

Lord, let Your light shine in my life and drive out every darkness.

I declare that I am a child of God, no evil shall come near me.

Thank You, Lord, for Your divine covering over my life.

I decree and declare that I am victorious over every evil force, in Jesus’ name.

Final Thoughts

Prayer is our greatest weapon against evil. By consistently engaging in Powerful Prayer to Keep Evil Away: 40 Prayer Points, you will remain spiritually fortified, ensuring that no weapon of darkness can prevail against you. Trust in God’s protection, stay strong in faith, and live in the victory He has promised.

