Possible Collaboration of BetPokies.org with Bambi Data for Users’ Experience Improvement

Established back in 2020 by an experienced gambler, John Gold, BetPokies.org has become one of the most reputable gambling review platforms in Australia. BetPokies, which is currently owned by ZehrMedia LTD, shared with us inside information about their ideas of cooperation with Bambi Data, a new iGaming performance dashboard provider. Read on to learn more about the possible benefits of the collaboration!

About Bambi Data — an Innovative Data Optimisation Tool

Bambi Data is a provider of streamlined data integration and performance dashboards. The company was founded in 2023 by Nicky Bonello Ghio. Dashboards let you instantly see how your business is going and let you automate workflows in the iGaming industry, which helps to develop and improve the service for the users. Bambi Data offers seamless data integration into the cloud platform, allowing access to all performance dashboards, depending on your subscription package. This data optimisation tool offers to create many various info panels, but the most popular ones are Performance (for hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, etc., business reports), Analytics (convenient for analysing the numbers), Game Play (good for showing new game releases and general performance, the best for game providers).

The company’s founder, Nicky Bonello Ghio, says: “Once your data is integrated into our platform, you will have access to numerous performance dashboards which would otherwise take years to devise, build & test. By using our services you will free up multiple working hours per week, allowing you to focus on strategy, drive revenues, gain insight, and catch onto declining metrics in a visual format.”

Bambi Data team assures that using their visually appealing, modern, and user-friendly dashboards, helps businesses to grow. They also say that this will increase the profit, help with adapting to a new market and analyse the latest trends. The company also guarantees the 100% confidentiality of the users’ information. Bambi Data calls their services “Data security to keep your mind at ease”.

Leading Gambling Review Website — BetPokies.org

Currently, BetPokies is one of the most popular websites, and all the casino-related information is gathered in one place. There, you can find truthful casino reviews, game providers’ guides, info about payment methods, bonuses, and so much more. BetPokies policy stands for responsible and safe gambling. Their team very thoroughly checks all the casino brands they write about. BetPokies experts undergo all the steps of registration and try all the features the casino offers on their own to ensure a high-quality service level for the customers. The website also has a Responsible Gambling page, where you can even take a test to check yourself for a gambling addiction.

John Gold, the BetPokies’ founder and current editor-in-chief, says:

“Our platform not only reviews casinos, but it’s also an info-hub for users to learn more about various aspects of gambling. Our page educates players about all the casino-related terms, wagering requirements, bonus differences, banking options, and so many more things you need to know before actually starting your gambling journey. We also give our readers tips on how to make your playing experience better, increase your winning chances, and have fun without harm. I believe that this is what makes BetPokies a unique website and distinguishes us from other review platforms”.

BetPokies and Bambi Data: Cooperation for Innovation

The BetPokies team is very excited about the possible partnership because it would take the data analysis and customers’ experience on the website to the next level. It’s a great opportunity to improve the content quality and make it even more informative and well-structured, thanks to the performance dashboards Bambi Data offers. The BetPokies experts are planning to use info panels to create a better overview of the best casino platforms and game providers. Also, with this new approach to data analytics, it would be easier to identify and understand the readers’ main interest areas and satisfy their needs. This would help to create even more high-quality content that accurately meets the needs of the website’s audience.

Since Bambi Data is a new company and only entered the market, working with BetPokies, the leading casino review platform in Australia, would help it win more customers to improve their businesses with excellent data analysis and optimisation services. John Gold thinks that:

“This partnership would definitely bring us both to great outcomes. We would like to contact the Bambi Data team in the near future to discuss our possible improvement plan, and I personally can’t wait to do that already.”

Therefore, given John Gold’s words about this topic, we can be sure that this collaboration would bring excellent results and make BetPokies.org an even better place for users to learn everything about the gambling sphere!