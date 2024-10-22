Portuma Announces Listing on Bitget and Highlights Innovative P2E Gaming Ecosystem

Istanbul, Turkey — Portuma, a pioneering project in the play-to-earn (P2E) gaming landscape, is excited to announce that its native token, PORTUMA, will be listed on the Bitget exchange on June 21, 2024. This milestone marks a significant step in Portuma’s journey to revolutionize the gaming industry by seamlessly integrating in-game advertising with blockchain technology.

Portuma Revolutionizes P2E Market with Unique 5-Game Ecosystem and Top-Tier Advertisers Like Burger King, L’Oréal, and Gillette

Portuma stands out in the crowded P2E market with its unique approach, offering a portfolio of five engaging games available on both the Apple and Google Play Stores. This marks the first time in the world that five different games have been integrated into a single P2E ecosystem. The games included in Portuma’s ecosystem are:

Portuma’s integration of in-game advertising allows players to earn PORTUMA tokens by engaging with ads displayed within these games. This approach benefits both players and advertisers, with players gaining rewards for their engagement and advertisers reaching a highly receptive audience. Notably, Portuma has secured top-tier advertisers like Burger King, L’Oréal, and Gillette.

Certik KYC Gold Badge: A Benchmark of Trust and Security

Achieving the KYC Gold Badge from Certik is a significant milestone for Portuma. This certification involves a detailed verification process, where Certik carefully examines the identities and backgrounds of Portuma’s core team members. This ensures that the individuals behind Portuma are credible and trustworthy, reducing risks of fraud and malicious activities.

This certification underscores Portuma’s dedication to maintaining secure and transparent operations. It provides players and advertisers with confidence, knowing their data and interactions within the Portuma ecosystem are handled with the utmost care and integrity. The KYC Gold Badge signifies Portuma’s adherence to best practices in compliance and governance.

Top 10 Trusted Metaverse Projects: Recognition of Excellence

In addition to the KYC Gold Badge, Portuma has been recognized as one of the top 10 trusted metaverse projects by Certik. This recognition reflects the robustness of Portuma’s security measures, the integrity of its operations, and the innovative nature of its ecosystem. Certik’s audit process evaluates various aspects of a project, including code security, operational transparency, and overall project viability.

Being listed among the top 10 trusted metaverse projects highlights Portuma’s leadership in the evolving digital landscape. This recognition validates the project’s technological and operational excellence and enhances its reputation in the industry. It assures stakeholders that Portuma is a reliable and forward-thinking platform, capable of delivering secure and innovative solutions in the P2E gaming space.

Commitment to User Trust and Security

Portuma’s achievement of the KYC Gold Badge and its inclusion in the top 10 trusted metaverse projects reinforce its commitment to user trust and security. These certifications ensure that the Portuma ecosystem is a safe environment for all participants, fostering a culture of transparency and accountability.

The rigorous evaluation by Certik has proven that Portuma adheres to the highest standards of blockchain security and operational integrity. This scrutiny and subsequent certification provide users with peace of mind, knowing that they are engaging with a platform that prioritizes their safety and trust above all.

User-Centric Features

For players, Portuma offers more than just the thrill of gaming. The ability to earn PORTUMA tokens through in-game advertising adds an extra layer of excitement. These tokens can be used within the ecosystem for various purposes, such as purchasing in-game items or upgrades, and even for cashing out for real-world value. This not only enhances the gaming experience but also provides tangible rewards for players’ time and engagement.

For advertisers, Portuma’s platform offers advanced analytics and tracking capabilities that provide valuable insights into user behavior, enabling more targeted and effective advertising campaigns. The transparency offered by blockchain technology ensures that advertising metrics are accurate and verifiable.

Future Vision

The Portuma team is dedicated to continuous innovation and development, aiming to set new standards in the P2E gaming sphere. Plans to expand their game portfolio and integrate advanced technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are underway, promising a more immersive and engaging gaming experience. By introducing social features and fostering a vibrant community, Portuma ensures sustained engagement and loyalty among players.

Strategic partnerships with leading game developers and industry giants are a key focus for Portuma. These collaborations will bring a wider variety of high-quality games to the platform and enable innovative gaming mechanics. Additionally, Portuma is exploring integrations with other blockchain projects and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, expanding the utility of PORTUMA tokens and potentially introducing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within its games.

Portuma’s vision extends to building a sustainable and inclusive gaming environment. The team is committed to making their games accessible to a global audience through initiatives like localized content and multilingual support. By continuously pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in P2E gaming, Portuma is shaping the future of digital entertainment, delivering unparalleled value to players and advertisers alike.

Join the Portuma Community

Whether you’re a passionate gamer looking for new ways to earn or an advertiser seeking to connect with an engaged audience, Portuma offers a compelling platform. Explore more about Portuma’s games, marketplace, and top gamers at:

