Elon Musk is actually part of the military industrial complex through inappropriate private business affairs with the military industrial complex which claims a public sector role

There are clearly documented connections between SpaceX and military industrial complex funding

This also shows he made private profits off a public funding source which allows it and has consistently

We need an entire system change without using pyramid power schemes where we are on the bottom

We are all so smart

I am desperately petitioning as much as I can but I hope solutions come in any way we can muster however that may be tbh

it’s above the president

They run as dictators

Even the president requires 48 hours clearance to visit these sites

They created the internet (ARPAnet) and continued radiation testing initiatives even hiring 1600 Nazi scientists

The real question remains which came first the chicken or the egg?

Well they were doing drug testing before and radiation testing all throughout

They get the most spending from our “taxes”

What this mess has created through their chain of commands is an entirely corrupt government and worldwide sites affecting everyone.

Human experimentation history and corruption history of DARPA, the Department of Defense, and the military industrial complex

Then: Clean and natural processing of hydrogen fuel/solar energy through pyramids, ecosystem repair through ozone enhancing O² release through electrolysis of water through pyramids- Egypt

Now: Radiation poisoning through 4g and 5g created from DARPA, non clean fuel utilization, ecosystem damaging effects through every careless means- DARPA

Human experimentation history

an expanded version of the errors and criticisms of DARPA, including dates where available:

# Institutional Risks

_Lack of transparency and accountability_: DARPA’s secretive nature has raised concerns about the potential for unchecked power and abuse.

– 2003: The TIA program was criticized for its lack of transparency and potential for abuse.

– 2013: A report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that DARPA’s lack of transparency and accountability made it difficult to track the agency’s spending and progress.

_Limited oversight_: Critics argue that DARPA’s autonomy and lack of transparency can lead to unethical or unchecked research.

– 2015: A report by the National Academy of Sciences found that DARPA’s research on autonomous systems raised ethical concerns, but the agency’s lack of transparency made it difficult to assess the risks.

# Ethical Concerns

_Human experimentation_ : DARPA has faced criticism for its involvement in human experimentation, such as the use of psychoactive substances in the 1950s and 1960s.

– 1953: The CIA’s MKUltra program, which involved human experimentation with psychoactive substances, was launched with DARPA’s involvement.

– 1977: The Church Committee hearings revealed widespread human experimentation by the CIA and DARPA, leading to increased scrutiny and regulations.

_Autonomous weapons_ : DARPA’s research on autonomous weapons has raised concerns about the potential for machines to make life-or-death decisions without human oversight.

– 2010: DARPA launched the Autonomous Robust Rapid Response (ARRR) program to develop autonomous systems for military use.

– 2013: The United Nations launched an investigation into the use of autonomous weapons, citing concerns about their potential misuse.

_Biotechnology and genetic engineering_: DARPA’s research in biotechnology and genetic engineering has sparked concerns about the potential misuse of these technologies.

– 2010: DARPA launched the Living Foundries program to develop new biotechnologies for military use.

– 2016: A report by the National Academy of Sciences found that DARPA’s research on gene editing raised ethical concerns about the potential misuse of these technologies.

# Project Failures and Waste

_Canceled projects_: DARPA has canceled several high-profile projects over the years, including the Hypersonic Technology Vehicle 2 (HTV-2) and the Space Technology 8 (ST8) satellite.

– 2011: The HTV-2 program was canceled due to technical issues and cost overruns.

– 2013: The ST8 satellite program was canceled due to technical issues and budget constraints.

_Cost overruns_: Some DARPA projects have experienced significant cost overruns, such as the Advanced Hypersonic Weapon (AHW) program.

– 2011: The AHW program experienced significant cost overruns, with estimated costs increasing from $200 million to over $1 billion.

# Conflict of Interest and Corporate Influence

_Industry ties_: DARPA’s close relationships with private industry have raised concerns about conflicts of interest and the potential for corporate influence to shape research priorities.

– 2013: A report by the Project on Government Oversight (POGO) found that DARPA’s close ties to industry raised concerns about conflicts of interest and the potential for corporate influence.

_Lobbying and funding_: DARPA’s funding and research priorities can be influenced by lobbying efforts from private industry and special interest groups.

– 2015: A report by the Center for Responsive Politics found that DARPA’s funding priorities were influenced by lobbying efforts from private industry and special interest groups.

# Cybersecurity Risks

_Vulnerabilities in DARPA-funded projects_: Some DARPA-funded projects have been criticized for their potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities, such as the use of insecure communication protocols.

– 2015: A report by the GAO found that DARPA-funded projects had potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities, including the use of insecure communication protocols.

_Data breaches_: DARPA has experienced data breaches in the past, which have raised concerns about the agency’s ability to protect sensitive information.

– 2011: DARPA experienced a data breach, which resulted in the theft of sensitive information, including employee Social Security numbers.

Please note that the dates provided are approximate and based on publicly available information.

