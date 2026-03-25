Payment Trends Every E-commerce Business Should Watch

The payment landscape in India is changing drastically. First of all, the volume of UPI transactions has increased exponentially, with daily transactions clocking around 700 million. As all the basic services such as groceries and things of daily needs can be ordered online these days, this number is increasing day by day.

Keeping the rapid rise of online transactions, several trends are surfacing on the market and businesses are implementing these trends to reap the benefits. From BNPL to A2A payments, operators are normalizing several trends, including using a powerful payment gateway for websites to completely transform their eCommerce operations. In this blog, we will highlight those eCommerce payment gateway trends.

Top Payment Trends for Modern-Day eCommerce Business | Deep Dive

The rise of AI has pushed the payment systems for eCommerce businesses way ahead. Today, AI is managing everything from fraud detection to auto-suggesting the payment method. Besides, here are some more key trends that have revolutionized the eCommerce businesses.

Pay by Bank (A2A) Payments

One of the key payment trends is this one. The direct Account-to-Account (A2A) payments bypass the traditional card networks. These payments enable customers or users to pay instantly using their mobile banking app.

As they use real-time rails like UPI in India), Pix in Brazil, etc., the trend easily replaces manual entry with biometric authentication and instant settlement.

Benefits for eCommerce Businesses

Drastic Cost Savings: Eliminates interchange fees associated with credit cards, often reducing transaction costs by up to 80%.

Instant Cash Flow: Funds are settled in real-time, providing immediate liquidity compared to the 2 to 3 day wait for card processing.

Zero Chargebacks: Transactions are pushed by the consumer, significantly reducing the risk of fraudulent disputes.

BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later)

BNPL is yet another trend that has been slowly picking pace as users are becoming more aware of the UPI payment gateway options. With time, BNPL has evolved from simple installments into integrated “Pay-in-4” or long-term financing embedded directly at checkout.

By 2026, it is projected to be powered by AI-driven real-time credit checks. This offers personalised interest rates & terms based on the shopper’s verified financial profile.

Benefits for eCommerce Businesses

Higher Average Order Value (AOV): eCommerce businesses are using BNPL as customers are more likely to add premium items to their carts. This leads them to distributing the cost over several months.

Increased Conversion Rates: By lowering the immediate financial barrier to entry, businesses see a significant drop in cart abandonment for high-ticket items.

Customer Loyalty: The buy-now pay-later payment option offers a flexible, transparent credit. It helps in building trust and encourages repeat purchases from budget-conscious demographics.

Network Tokenisation

Network tokenisation is a method that helps ensure optimum security via transaction-specific cryptograms and also boosts authorisation rates. The method replaces sensitive 16-digit card numbers with unique, merchant-specific digital identifiers (tokens).

Unlike standard encryption, these tokens are issued directly by card networks, such as Visa and Mastercard. This unique token remains mapped to the customer’s account even if the physical card is replaced or expires.

Benefits to eCommerce Businesses

Higher Authorization Rates: As of now, issuing banks trust network tokens more than raw card data. Using tokenization method leads to a 2 to 5% lift in successful transactions.

Seamless Recurring Billing: As these eCommerce payment gateway tokens update automatically when cards expire, businesses that work on a subscription model see a quick dip in passive churn from failed payments.

Enhanced Security & Trust: Storing tokens instead of card numbers reduces PCI-compliance burdens and ensures that stolen data is useless to hackers.

Hyper-Personalised “Store of One” Checkout

This is an interesting trend that is taking shape with the use of AI. In this, instead of showing and overwhelming the users with multiple payment methods on the checkout page, AI dynamically adjusts these methods based on

The shopper’s device

Location

Purchase history

The interface smartly predicts & displays the top 2 to 3 methods most likely to result in a conversion. For example, it can highlight the Apple Pay method for iOS users or BNPL for high-value carts).

Benefits to eCommerce Businesses

Reduced Cart Abandonment: By directing the user to the potentially highly favourable checkout methods, businesses can remove cognitive load & irrelevant choices. This can lead to a 10 to 15% uplift in checkout completion.

Higher Conversion Rates: As there are no barriers for the user to choose the preferred payment method. It creates a path of least resistance that helps in boosting conversion rates.

Enhanced User Experience: A personalised checkout interface feels premium & tailored that builds brand affinity and encourages repeat shopping sessions. SoftPOS

SoftPOS technology is a transformative one as it turns any NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet into a secure payment terminal. This trend eliminates the need for dedicated hardware.

In 2026, the NFC or tap to pay technology has expanded from small vendors to major eCommerce retailers. This expansion has helped bridge the gap between online fulfillment & in-person delivery or buy online, pick up in-store model.

Benefits to eCommerce Businesses

Lower Hardware Costs: The SoftPOS eliminates the need for expensive, proprietary POS terminals reducing the ongoing maintenance contracts for physical hardware.

Operational Flexibility: Not just the payers, SoftPOS also empowers the delivery staff or pop-up shop payees to accept secure and contactless payments anywhere using their own devices.

Unified Commerce Data: The use of SoftPOS helps in easy integration of offline transaction data with online customer profiles providing a holistic 360-degree view of the entire buyer’s journey.

Conclusion

To ensure that your eCommerce platform stays on top with maximum retention and low drop-offs, a reliable eCommerce payment gateway is important. Besides, there are these trends that you must try and align your business with. Keeping up with these trends can promote faster business growth, better user experience, and boost revenue. Integrating AI into your workflow can further promote smoother and automated business operations.

To optimise the payment experience of businesses and their customers, Cashfree Payments offers modern payment methods like UPI, BNPL options, tokenised card payments, and advanced checkout experiences. Cashfree allows ecommerce businesses to keep pace with the evolving payment systems while offering secure and seamless transactions access.