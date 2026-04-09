OneMiners Emerges as the World’s Largest Bitcoin Mining Company in 2026 – Delivering Massive Scale

By Michal BitcoinExpert, Publisher Journalist – April 2026

The expected turned the reality regarding Bitcoin mining in 2026, the OneMiners. With a staggering 1,964 MW of capacity and 176,760 PH/s of hash rate, the U.S.-based platform has undisputably become the biggest player in the game — not just in total size, but especially in the actual hash rate it makes available to miners worldwide.

What really sets OneMiners apart, though, isn’t only the sheer scale. It’s the economics. In an industry where electricity can eat up 90-99% of your costs, they’ve built something special: a 7-year prepaid electricity model that locks in your power price for the entire period. No surprise bills. No nasty jumps when energy markets spike. You settle your rate upfront, and your electricity cost is completely fixed. That kind of certainty is rare — and it makes your return on investment far more solid and predictable than almost anywhere else. And on top of it gives you 30% discount for original electric cost.

Let’s be honest: the cheapest all-in rate right now is in Nigeria 🇳🇬 at just 3.64 cents per kWh (including everything — hosting, services, insurance, and full support). In the United States 🇺🇸, you can get down to 4.55 cents per kWh under the same long-term prepaid structure what makes it the cheapest hosting in USA and democratic stable world. These aren’t theoretical numbers. They include full operations of your miners, and they come with real protections most hosting providers simply don’t offer.

Why Miners Are Choosing OneMiners

Here’s what makes the difference in real life:

You get a full 7-year warranty — any breakdowns or repairs are their problem, not yours.

— any breakdowns or repairs are their problem, not yours. Average uptime sits at 97% in Nigeria and above 98% across most other sites, with a hard guarantee of at least 95% . If they fall short, you get compensated.

in Nigeria and above across most other sites, with a hard guarantee of at least . If they fall short, you get compensated. Your miners are insured against disasters and major issues.

On many U.S. sites, installation is completely free.

Everything is monitored and controllable through their own mobile app — hash rate, temperatures, pools — you can adjust things on the go.

Because the main expense (electricity) is locked in at the lowest rates and the operation of the miners is already baked into the price, OneMiners consistently delivers some of the highest ROI and most profitable setups available today. Once your machines are online, your job becomes a lot simpler: watch the returns come in with far less worry about volatility or unexpected costs.

Global Bitcoin Hosting Locations – Clear Overview

OneMiners has built a smart, diversified network that takes advantage of cheap renewables, natural cooling in cold climates, and stable grids. “Texas” and “USA” entries cover multiple optimized sites across the country.

Here’s the current picture (all prices in USD per kWh):

🇳🇬 Nigeria • Capacity: 33 MW • Hashrate: 2,970 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.04576 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 97% • Status: Operational

🇪🇹 Ethiopia • Capacity: 40 MW • Hashrate: 3,600 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.05016 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 98%+ • Status: Operational

🇦🇪 UAE – Dubai and Abu Dhabi • Capacity: 34 MW • Hashrate: 3,060 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.0528 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 98%+ • Status: Operational

🇺🇸 USA with no installation fees • Capacity: 336 MW • Hashrate: 30,240 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.06952 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 98%+ • Status: Operational – Free install

🇺🇸 USA – New York • Capacity: 100 MW • Hashrate: 9,000 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.05632 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 98%+ • Status: Operational

🇺🇸 USA Georgia • Capacity: 34 MW • Hashrate: 3,060 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.0572 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 98%+ • Status: Operational

🇺🇸 USA South Carolina • Capacity: 68 MW • Hashrate: 6,120 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.0572 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 98%+ • Status: Operational

🇺🇸 USA Houston • Capacity: 45 MW • Hashrate: 4,050 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.0572 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 98%+ • Status: Operational

🇺🇸 USA Kansas • Capacity: 24 MW • Hashrate: 2,160 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.0572 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 98%+ • Status: Operational

🇺🇸 USA Texas (multiple cities) • Capacity: 65 MW • Hashrate: 5,850 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.0572 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 98%+ • Status: Operational

🇫🇮 Finland • Capacity: 22 MW • Hashrate: 1,980 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.05632 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 98%+ • Status: Operational

🇳🇴 Norway Arctic • Capacity: 36 MW • Hashrate: 3,240 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.05632 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 98%+ • Status: Operational

🇨🇿 Czechia • Capacity: 10 MW • Hashrate: 900 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.0836 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 98%+ • Status: Operational

🇵🇾 Paraguay • Capacity: 12 MW • Hashrate: 1,080 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.06072 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 98%+ • Status: Operational (listing coming)

🇧🇷 Brazil • Capacity: 26 MW • Hashrate: 2,340 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.06072 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 98%+ • Status: Operational (listing coming)

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan • Capacity: 24 MW • Hashrate: 2,160 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.0616 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 98%+ • Status: Operational (listing coming)

🇨🇦 Canada • Capacity: 25 MW • Hashrate: 2,250 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.05984 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 98%+ • Status: Operational (listing coming)

🇳🇬 Nigeria – Future Expansion • Capacity: 250 MW • Hashrate: 22,500 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.06072 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 98%+ • Status: Investment-ready project

🇺🇸 USA – Future Building • Capacity: 780 MW • Hashrate: 70,200 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.05016 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 98%+ • Status: Investment-ready project

🇨🇳 China – Dedicated • Capacity: 288 MW • Hashrate: 25,920 PH/s • Hosting Price (7-Year Prepaid): 0.05808 USD/kWh • Warranty: 7 years • Avg. Uptime: 98%+ • Status: Anonymous & compliant

Grand Total: 1,964 MW • 176,760 PH/s

Table 1 Oneminers Bitcoin hosting locations in the World

Mining Site Location Capacity Hashrate Hosting with Electricity per kW (USD) Warranty Avg. Uptime Uptime Guarantee Status / Notes 🇳🇬 Nigeria 33 MW 2,970 PH/s 0.0364 USD/kWh 7 years 97% 95%+ Operational 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 40 MW 3,600 PH/s 0.0399 USD/kWh 7 years 98%+ 95%+ Operational 🇦🇪 UAE – Dubai and Abu Dhabi 34 MW 3,060 PH/s 0.042 USD/kWh 7 years 98%+ 95%+ Operational 🇺🇸 USA with no installation fees 336 MW 30,240 PH/s 0.0553 USD/kWh 7 years 98%+ 95%+ Operational – Free install 🇺🇸 USA – New York 100 MW 9,000 PH/s 0.0455 USD/kWh 7 years 98%+ 95%+ Operational 🇺🇸 USA Georgia 34 MW 3,060 PH/s 0.0455 USD/kWh 7 years 98%+ 95%+ Operational 🇺🇸 USA South Carolina 68 MW 6,120 PH/s 0.0455 USD/kWh 7 years 98%+ 95%+ Operational 🇺🇸 USA Houston 45 MW 4,050 PH/s 0.0455 USD/kWh 7 years 98%+ 95%+ Operational 🇺🇸 USA Kansas 24 MW 2,160 PH/s 0.0455 USD/kWh 7 years 98%+ 95%+ Operational 🇺🇸 USA Texas (multiple cities) 65 MW 5,850 PH/s 0.0455 USD/kWh 7 years 98%+ 95%+ Operational 🇫🇮 Finland 22 MW 1,980 PH/s 0.0488 USD/kWh 7 years 98%+ 95%+ Operational 🇳🇴 Norway Arctic 36 MW 3,240 PH/s 0.0488 USD/kWh 7 years 98%+ 95%+ Operational 🇨🇿 Czechia 10 MW 900 PH/s 0.0665 USD/kWh 7 years 98%+ 95%+ Operational 🇵🇾 Paraguay 12 MW 1,080 PH/s 0.0483 USD/kWh 7 years 98%+ 95%+ Operational (listing coming) 🇧🇷 Brazil 26 MW 2,340 PH/s 0.0483 USD/kWh 7 years 98%+ 95%+ Operational (listing coming) 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 24 MW 2,160 PH/s 0.0490 USD/kWh 7 years 98%+ 95%+ Operational (listing coming) 🇨🇦 Canada 25 MW 2,250 PH/s 0.0476 USD/kWh 7 years 98%+ 95%+ Operational (listing coming) 🇳🇬 Nigeria – Future Expansion 250 MW 22,500 PH/s 0.0483 USD/kWh 7 years 98%+ 95%+ Investment-ready project 🇺🇸 USA – Future Building 780 MW 70,200 PH/s 0.0399 USD/kWh 7 years 98%+ 95%+ Investment-ready project 🇨🇳 China – Dedicated 288 MW 25,920 PH/s 0.04602 USD/kWh 7 years 98%+ 95%+ Anonymous & compliant

Grand Total: 1,964 MW • 176,760 PH/s

Important note on pricing: The column “Hosting with Electricity per kW (USD)” shows the highly advantageous rate you get when you prepay electricity for 7 years. This is where OneMiners really shines — you lock in today’s low price for the next seven years, so rising energy costs won’t touch you. It’s one of the strongest ways to protect your margins in this business.

Table 2 Oneminers total Bitcoin hashrate 1st ranking

Looking Ahead: AI Servers Coming Soon

OneMiners isn’t stopping at Bitcoin. They’re already planning to add AI servers right alongside the ASIC miners in many locations. This hybrid approach should open up even more revenue opportunities for clients while making the facilities even more efficient.

Flagship Miner: Antminer S23 Hydro 3U (1.16 PH/s) – The Most Efficient in the World

OneMiners also offers the Bitmain Antminer S23 Hydro 3U — currently the most efficient large-scale Bitcoin miner on the planet — ready for turn-key deployment.

This beast delivers 1.16 PH/s (1,160 TH/s) while consuming only 11,020 W of power (9.5 J/TH efficiency). It is hydro-cooled, whisper-quiet, and built for 24/7 industrial operation.

At OneMiners’ ultra-low electricity rates, the numbers are outstanding:

Gross daily revenue ≈ $32 USD (based on current Bitcoin network conditions)

≈ (based on current Bitcoin network conditions) Daily electricity costat 45 ¢/kWh: 11.02 kW × 24 hours = 264.48 kWh 264.48 × $0.0445 ≈ $11.77 per day

That leaves you with roughly $20+ net profit per day per unit (before minor hosting fees that are already included in the fixed rate). When you lock in the 7-year prepaid electricity, your power cost stays fixed — no matter what happens to global energy prices. This combination of top-tier efficiency and OneMiners’ unbeatable rates makes the S23 Hydro one of the most profitable miners you can deploy right now.

And the best part? OneMiners has them ready to deploy turn-key — shipped, installed, and running in their facilities with full warranty and monitoring support.

Special Option for Chinese Investors

For clients from China 🇨🇳, OneMiners has set aside a dedicated 288 MW. They’ve created a fully legal and anonymous structure: your investment goes into infrastructure (including AI servers and mining equipment), and you receive returns that closely mirror what you’d earn from direct mining — without breaking any local rules. Everything stays private, no reporting of customer identities, and they even work with Chinese banks. It’s a smart, safe way to participate.

Final Thoughts

When you combine world-leading scale, the lowest fixed electricity costs in the industry, full 7-year warranties, strong uptime guarantees, insurance coverage, and the peace of mind that comes with prepaid fixed pricing, it’s easy to see why so many miners are moving to OneMiners.

Whether you’re running a large operation or looking for a reliable home for your machines, this platform genuinely feels like the most profitable and lowest-risk option available right now.

New dedicated pages for each location are being added to oneminers.com over the coming weeks. If you want to lock in capacity — especially in the big future expansions in Nigeria and the USA — it’s worth reaching out sooner rather than later.

OneMiners isn’t just another hosting provider. In 2026, they’re quickly becoming the gold standard for anyone who wants to mine Bitcoin seriously and profitably.

Ready to see how these numbers could work for your setup? Head over to oneminers.com or contact their team directly. The fixed-price advantage alone makes it worth a serious look.