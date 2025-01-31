Off-site: Importance of Sadaqah in Ramadan

Islam demands that believers fulfill their duties towards Allah (SWT) and with fellow human beings. Piety can only be achieved by practicing Haqooq Ul Allah (duties towards Allah(SWT)) and Haqooq Ul Ibaad (duties towards the people). Haqooq Ul Ibaad provides a moral framework for human ethics. Allah (SWT) wants believers to succeed in this world and the afterlife. Charity is central to the Islamic faith, and Zakat forms the third pillar of Islam.

The Prophet (ﷺ) said, “Every joint of a person must perform a charity each day that the sun rises: to judge justly between two people is a charity. To help a man with his mount, lifting him onto it or hoisting up his belongings onto it, is a charity. And the good word is a charity. And every step that you take towards the prayer is a charity, and removing a harmful object from the road is a charity.” ([Al-Bukhari] [Muslim] Hadith 26, 40 Hadith an-Nawawi)

In this article, we will explore the importance of Sadaqah in Islam and how it relates to Ramadan.

What is Sadaqah and why is it important?

Sadaqah is derived from the word Sidq, which means sincerity. Unlike Zakat, Sadaqah isn’t obligatory and is voluntarily given to deserving people out of compassion and kindness. The concept of Sadaqah goes beyond financial assistance. The Prophet (SAW) said:

“Every good is charity. Indeed among the good is to meet your brother with a smiling face, and to pour what is left in your bucket into the vessel of your brother.” (Jami` at-Tirmidhi 1970)

Sadaqah takes various forms, some of which are discussed as follows:

Monetary donations:

Giving financial help to orphans, widows, or distressed people is a great way of giving Sadaqah.

Gestures of Kindness: Exercising kindness is also a Sadaqah. The Prophet said:

“Every act of kindness is sadaqa.” (Bukhari and Muslim)

That means that everything from giving good advice to treating someone with kindness is Sadaqah.

Sadaqah Jariyah: Sadaqah Jariya’s rewards continue even after the death of a person. The Prophet (SAW) said: “When a man dies all his good deeds come to an end except three: Ongoing charity (Sadaqah Jariyah), beneficial knowledge and a righteous son who prays for him.” (Sunan an-Nasa’I, 3651)

The following acts can be great sources of Sadaqah Jariyah:

Planting trees

Building a well, water tab, or other water source(s)

Sponsoring orphan(s)

Teaching valuable skills

Making schools, hospitals, or beneficial organizations.

Benefits of Giving Sadaqah

Sadaqah is a source of great rewards from Allah (SWT), and it encourages believers to improve their routine conduct and become more compassionate and understanding towards fellow human beings.

The Quran says:

“Those who spend their wealth in charity day and night, secretly and openly—their reward is with their Lord, and there will be no fear for them, nor will they grieve.” (Al-Baqarah, 270)

Sadaqah has many benefits, some of which are discussed below.

Guards Us Against Calamities & Challenges

Human lives are full of difficulties. However, certain situations test the threshold of our physical and emotional endurance. According to the following Hadith, Sadaqah can help in the avoidance of such difficult situations.

‘Ali reported God’s messenger as saying, “Give the Sadaqa without delay, for it stands in the way of calamity.”, (Mishkat al-Masabih 1887)

Erases Sins

Human beings make mistakes and sin. However, we should always hope for Allah’s (SWT) mercy and kindness. Sadaqah can erase our sins. According to a Hadith: “… and Sadaqah (charity) extinguishes sins just as water extinguishes fire.'” (Jami`at-Tirmidhi 614)

Promotes Humility

Giving charity shouldn’t become a source of self-aggrandizement. Islam urges believers to give Sadaqah discreetly. Humbleness is central to Islamic piety.The Prophet (ﷺ) said: “A crafty one, a miser, and one who keeps reminding people of what he has given will not enter paradise.” (Mishkat al-Masabih 1873)

Sadaqah Doesn’t Reduce Wealth

Sadaqah blesses one’s wealth. It doesn’t reduce it.

The Prophet (ﷺ) said, “Allah (SWT) said, ‘O son of Adam! Spend, and I shall spend on you.” (Sahih al-Bukhari 5352)

Another Hadith tells us that: “Charity does not decrease wealth, no one forgives another except that Allah (SWT) increases his honor, and no one humbles himself for the sake of Allah (SWT) except that Allah (SWT) raises his status.” (Sahih Muslim 2588)

Importance of Sadaqah in Ramadan

Millions of Muslims worldwide observe Ramadan with religious fervor. Fasting, praying, and giving charity can bring increased rewards during Ramadan.

Giving Sadaqah during Ramadan means that you will help deserving people observe Ramadan and celebrate Eid. Hence promoting inclusivity and compassion.

The Great Rewards of Laylatul Qadr

Giving Sadaqah during Ramadan allows believers to seek the immense rewards for Laylatul Qadr. The Quran says: “The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months.”

Virtuous deeds observed on the night of Layltul Qadr are granted rewards equal to performing the same actions for a thousand months. Furthermore, during Ramadan, the benefits of Sadaqah are not limited to financial contributions; acts of kindness are also considered Sadaqah.

Donate To Transparent Hands

Transparent Hands is the leading online crowdfunding platform in Pakistan’s healthcare sector. The organization provides free medical and surgical services to Pakistan’s most deserving patients. Besides organizing free medical camps and preventive healthcare sessions, they support the surgeries and medical procedures of those who cannot afford their treatments. You can donate online with ease from anywhere in the world. Our crowdfunding platform ensures you know who you’re helping and how your contributions impact lives. Your Sadaqah, Zakat, and other donations to Transparent Hands can change, heal, and save numerous lives.

Conclusions:

Sadaqah is an important concept in Islam that urges believers to give charity and practice kindness. It protects us from tribulations, teaches humility, and blesses our possessions. You can give Sadaqah at any time, but Ramadan is the perfect time to do so. Every good deed done during Ramadan earns extra rewards.

Donate your Zakat and Sadaqa to Transparent Hands to please Allah and help the most deserving patients access essential healthcare.