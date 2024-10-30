Need a Financial Advisor? Here Are 5 Questions to Ask

Choosing the right financial advisor isn’t just about handing off your investments and hoping for the best—it’s about finding someone you actually trust to take care of your financial future.

That’s why it’s crucial to know exactly what questions to ask. These five must-ask questions will help you get the financial advice you deserve-with no hidden surprises. So, let’s dive in!

So, What’s Your Story?

Time to pull the curtain back. Before you start working with a financial advisor, you should try to get a sense of who you’re really working with, and that means not being afraid to ask this potential financial advisor to tell you a little bit about themselves. Do they have the proper licenses, certifications, and experience with finances like yours? Is it just one person or a whole team? If it’s a team, who will be the one you deal with directly?

Pro tip: Listen to your gut. A smooth-flowing conversation now pretty much guarantees smoother communication later on.

What’s Your Investment Style?

Each financial advisor has a style, and it takes time to find one fitting your level of comfort. Some love the rush of being aggressive-chase big gains at the risk of big losses-while others will take the slow-and-steady approach-matching long-term growth.

Ask them to disclose how they typically allocate investments between stocks, bonds, and other assets. Do they have any favorite industries or regions? And here’s one that’s pretty key: Will they call you before making any trades, or do they take matters into their own hands and do everything behind the scenes? Knowing this up front helps you avoid misunderstandings—and heart-stopping moments when you see surprise changes in your portfolio.

How Will My Investments Perform—Realistically?

Spoiler alert: No financial advisor can predict the future. But a good one will set realistic expectations based on historical performance. Ask them how they measure success and how often they’ll report your portfolio’s progress.

The key here is to get comfortable with the fact that this is a marathon, not a sprint. Ups and downs will happen; understanding what to expect over time will keep you from getting caught up in day-to-day market drama. Your financial advisor should help you stay focused on the big picture.

Do You Offer More Than Just Investment Advice?

Ideally, your financial advisor will do more than just juggle stocks. You need a financial advisor who can handle all aspects of your financial future, including financial planning, including retirement planning strategies, estate planning, and some savvy tax-saving tips.

Find out if financial planning services come as part of the package or whether it’s an added cost. Also, ask how often they revisit your financial plan and provide comprehensive reports on your progress. Your advisor should take a holistic approach, considering the complete financial picture and not just the portfolio.

How Will You Tailor Advice for High-Income Individuals and Business Owners?

If you’re a high-income earner or own a business, your needs are wrapped in even deeper layers of intricacy. You might need help with tax strategies, cash-flow management, business succession, and estate transfers.

Your financial advisor should show you precisely how they will help you balance your business and personal finances to minimize your tax burden. Can they list relevant experience in developing tailored strategies for someone like you? Or are they comfortable helping you plan for charitable giving or building a legacy?

Why These Questions Are Important

These questions are absolutely essential—they’re your key to finding the perfect match. It’s your money and your future, so don’t hesitate to ask whatever you need to feel confident in your choice. A good financial advisor will welcome your curiosity and appreciate your thoroughness, knowing that trust is built on clear communication.

Don’t be afraid to ask for responses in writing, either. Having things documented ensures that both you and your advisor are on the same page from the very beginning.

And if something isn’t clear? Ask for clarification! This is your money and your future, so it is crucial to feel comfortable with every step of the process.

With these questions in your back pocket, you will go out into the world and find your financial advisor who will not only understand what you’re trying to do but can also clearly explain everything to you and help you build a financial future you’ve always dreamed of without surprise.

The Takeaway

Picking a financial advisor is not just about finding someone to manage or handle your investments; it’s about relationship building, based on trust and transparency. With these five questions, you’ll be setting the stage for a successful collaboration with a person who truly understands what you are trying to achieve—and who’s ready to help you reach those goals.

So go ahead. Book that first meeting. You got this!