NDIS Provider Registration: Everything You Need to Know

Before you start working with NDIS participants, there are crucial decisions to make. Firstly, you need to understand the eligibility criteria for becoming an NDIS provider. This involves determining whether NDIS provider registration is the right path for your business and, if so, how to go about it.

However, there are other crucial factors that many new NDIS businesses often overlook.

If you’re passionate about making a positive difference through the NDIS, this guide will provide you with the information and confidence to embark on this journey successfully.

The NDIS is made up of two types of providers: Registered and Unregistered

There are two types of NDIS businesses in the scheme, the registered providers and unregistered providers. Both types of businesses are allowed to provide services to NDIS participants. Both types of businesses are legal Australian businesses.

An NDIS registered provider is one that has been given the tick of approval against the NDIS Practice Standards and can provide services to NDIA agency managed participants. The unregistered provider can only provide services to self managed and plan managed participants. Being either a registered or unregistered provider comes with a range of obligations, responsibilities and possibly new ways of working.

What is NDIS Provider Registration?

Some support services are required to be carried out by a registered NDIS Provider which undergoes registration process with the NDIS Commission. This is legally necessary if you provide ‘high-risk’ supports, such as behaviour support, any restrictive practices or specialist disability accommodation (SDA).

To become an NDIS registered provider, you must demonstrate that your services meet specific quality and safety standards. You’ll also undergo an assessment to ensure your suitability to provide these services.

For more details on these standards, refer to What do you have to do as an NDIS registered provider?”

The registration process involves several steps:

Determine if registration is required for your services. Thoroughly research the registration requirements. Develop and document your policies and procedures. Complete an online application and self-assessment. Undergo an independent on-site audit. Await the NDIS Commission’s decision on your registration application. Complete the 18-month and three-yearly audits after successful registration.

For comprehensive guidance on the registration process, please visit How do you register as an NDIS provider?

The Benefits of NDIS Provider Registration

Becoming an NDIS registered provider offers more than just a public commitment to quality service delivery.

A key advantage is expanded access to clients.

Unregistered providers are limited to working with participants who self-manage their NDIS plans or have a Plan Manager. By obtaining NDIS provider registration, you can also offer your support and services to individuals whose funding is managed directly by the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA).

The NDIS Provider Registration Process

If you’ve decided that NDIS provider registration is the right path for your business, here’s a summary of the key steps involved:

Submit an online application: Lodge your application through the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission portal. This will also require you to complete a self-assessment. Select a quality auditor: Choose an approved auditor to conduct the independent audit of your organisation. Undergo an independent audit: The audit process typically involves two stages to assess your compliance with NDIS standards. Await the NDIS Commission’s decision: Once the audit is complete, the NDIS Commission will review your application and all relevant documentation. Receive the outcome: You will be notified of the NDIS Commission’s decision regarding your registration application.

For a detailed step-by-step guide, please refer to our NDIS provider registration checklist.



Why NDIS Provider Registration Might Not Be Right for You

There are several reasons why NDIS provider registration may not be the best fit for your business.

Cost and administrative burden: The registration process can be time-consuming and expensive.

Existing accreditation: If you already hold accreditation with a relevant professional body, you may feel that this adequately demonstrates your commitment to quality service delivery.

It’s important to note that choosing not to register with the NDIS does not necessarily mean providing lower-quality support. You can still deliver high-quality services to NDIS participants who self-manage their plans or have a Plan Manager.

Becoming an NDIS Provider Made Easy

If you’re passionate about supporting people with disability, partnering with Become A Provider can simplify your journey to becoming a successful NDIS service provider.

At Become A Provider, our team of NDIS experts assists high-quality, compassionate businesses in expanding their reach by connecting them with NDIS participants. To learn more about the types of quality providers we partner with, please visit our website Become A Provider.

Interested in exploring a partnership with Become A Provider?