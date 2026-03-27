Navigating the Journey: A Comprehensive Guide to Prostate Cancer Maintenance and Care

Getting a diagnosis of prostate cancer is a change in your life but with the latest medical advancements it is becoming more of a condition that can be managed over the long term. While the first treatment, like surgery or radiation is a step, the next part, which is Prostate Cancer Maintenance and Care is what helps you have a good life and stay healthy in the long run. At Liv Hospital we do not just focus on the operating room we also look at ways to help you like checking on you regularly managing any side effects and helping you recover fully.

The Pillar of Clinical Surveillance

The main goal of maintenance care is to find any changes on. Even after you have been treated your doctors need to keep an eye on you to make sure the cancer does not come back. The Prostate-Specific Antigen test is the important tool for checking how you are recovering from Prostate Cancer.

* After surgery your PSA levels should go down to low levels.

* After radiation doctors look for the stable point of PSA.

Regular tests, every few months in the first few years help doctors check on you before any symptoms appear. In addition to blood tests doctors may use scans like mpMRI or PSMA-PET to check the prostate area and the tissues around it. This is a way to monitor your health, which is a key part of the Prostate Cancer Maintenance and Care plan at our hospital.

Managing Physical Side Effects

Maintenance care is about getting to your normal life. Sometimes treatment can affect how you urinate and your sex life. This proactive “watchful” approach is central to the CANCER Prostate Cancer Maintenance and Care protocols at our international centers

Pelvic Floor Rehabilitation

Surgery or radiation can weaken the muscles that help you control your bladder. The plan is to do pelvic floor exercises, like Kegels. Special physical therapy can help you regain control of your bladder faster.

Sexual Health and Vitality

Erectile dysfunction is a problem, after prostate treatment. To help with this doctors may suggest medications, vacuum devices or special therapies. The goal is to keep the blood flowing and the nerves healthy so you can recover fully from Prostate Cancer. Have a normal sex life.

Detailed guidance on these combined health strategies can be found through our CANCER Prostate Cancer Maintenance and Care department.

Creating a Survivorship Plan

Every patient at Liv Hospital is encouraged to work with their oncologist to create a formal Survivorship Care Plan. This document serves as a roadmap that includes:

A summary of all treatments and dosages.

A clear schedule for future follow-up exams.

Contact information for specialists involved in physical therapy or nutrition.

Guidelines for recognizing symptoms that require immediate medical attention.

Conclusion: Balancing Clinical Care with Daily Vitality

Maintenance is not a passive state; it is an active choice to prioritize your health every single day. By combining the world-class medical surveillance offered at our facilities with a personal commitment to lifestyle changes, you can navigate the years following a prostate cancer diagnosis with confidence and strength. While clinical excellence is the foundation of your recovery, the “bricks and mortar” of your daily life are built on how you nourish your spirit and body outside the hospital walls. To find further inspiration on creating a balanced, vibrant life after diagnosis—covering everything from mental clarity to wellness habits—we invite you to visit our lifestyle platform, live and feel.