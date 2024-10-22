NAVI Pro Launch – A New Generation of Liquidity Management on Sui

About NAVI Protocol

NAVI is the pioneering Native One-Stop Liquidity Protocol on Sui, offering users the opportunity to participate as liquidity providers or borrowers within the Sui ecosystem. Since its launch in August 2023, NAVI has achieved significant milestones, including:

$200M+ Total Value Locked (TVL)

900,000+ Users

$5B in Borrow Volume

Introducing NAVI Pro

NAVI Pro marks a major evolution in liquidity management on the NAVI Protocol, introducing groundbreaking features that enhance the DeFi experience on Sui. Over the past year, the NAVI team has focused on optimizing the lending and borrowing experience, catering to both beginners and seasoned DeFi users. This has been achieved through a series of smart contract and UI upgrades, significantly improving user experience over time.

Improved User Interface (UI)

Access to Advanced DeFi Strategies

Enhanced Liquidity Management

Community-Building Tools

Facilitated Developer Onboarding

And much more

NAVI Pro Release Schedule & Early Access Whitelist

NAVI Pro will follow an early access weekly release schedule for different user tiers and whitelist participants:

Wednesday, July 10 : NAVI Pro available for Diamond, Platinum & Whitelisted users

Wednesday, July 17 : NAVI Pro available for Gold, Whitelisted users & SuiLink NFT Holders

Wednesday, July 24 : NAVI Pro available to Silver and Whitelisted users & SuiLink NFT Holders

Wednesday, July 31 : NAVI Pro public release

Users can apply for early access easily using this Google Form.

