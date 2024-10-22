Navdeep Malik: Steering the future of IT through Program Management Excellence

The significant role that Information Technology (IT) plays in modern businesses cannot be overstated. It drives efficiency, innovation, and global connectivity. In an era where information technology (IT) stands as the backbone of modern business, certain individuals stand out for their extraordinary contributions including high-achieving professionals like Navdeep Malik. With nearly two decades of experience, Navdeep has earned a remarkable place in the IT industry while working with Fortune 500 companies. He is known for his exemplary achievements, particularly in program management and project management, contributing significantly to the advancement of technology with his knowledge and professional acumen.

Navdeep brings over an impressive 18+ years of extensive experience in the Information Technology (IT) domain particularly in the telecommunications and financial industries. He is currently serving as a Technical Program Manager at Charter Communications in Missouri, USA. Throughout his career, Navdeep consistently demonstrated skills in program management, managing multiple strategic projects, presentations, risk management, cross-functional collaborations to realize organizational goals and business objectives.

Professional Milestones and Significant Contributions

In his current role at Charter Communications since July 2019, Navdeep has spearheaded the Outage Management program, setting a new industry standard in customer communications. Leveraging artificial intelligence, analytics and robust network monitoring tools, the program solutions proactively detect outages and notifies over 32 million residential and small business customers across 44 states in USA about their Internet, Cable TV and Home phone service disruptions via emails, SMS, and auto-calls. This proactive approach has not only mitigated the influx of customer calls to the Call Centers during outages but also enhanced overall customer satisfaction.

His contributions have not only saved millions of dollars annually but have also revolutionized customer communication strategies in the telecommunications sector. This program continuously monitors customer service statuses, proactively notifies customers about maintenance activities as well as for any predicted natural disaster events – it ensured customers are well-informed and prepared for alternate strategies while their service is impacted and revive their services after an activity, or an event has ended. This approach revolutionized how telecom companies handle customer communications, inspiring others to adopt similar strategies.

During his tenure at AT&T, in the role of a Program Director, Navdeep managed the development, enhancement, and support of mission-critical applications built on multiple trending technologies including Cloud, Docker and Kubernetes, Java and Python. His initiatives resulted in significant cost savings, including a remarkable reduction in outage impacts by implementing and managing the Nagios application.

Navdeep also managed a critical application among many others that drove the project management lifecycle for AT&T to procure, install and maintain the critical infrastructure including Datacenters worth Millions of dollars yearly. He was instrumental in initiating and leading the Program Management Office (PMO) to establish and maintain project management standards, processes, and best practices, ensuring the projects are executed efficiently for successful deliveries.

Industry Recognition and Achievements

Navdeep’s expertise in technical program management has been recognized globally. He was honored with the International Achievers’ Award for Excellence in Technical Program Management in December 2023 and the AVA Digital Awards as “Outstanding Program Management Leader” in January 2024. Additionally, he received the 2024 Global Recognition Award for his exceptional contributions as an expert Technical Program Manager.

Navdeep serves as a judge for various Information Technology awards and competitions, including the Hackathon at Stanford University and Globee Awards, highlighting his commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the industry.

Contributions, Mentoring and Professional Background

Navdeep actively contributes to various social media platforms including LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, DZone, and Medium, where he shares insights and knowledge in program and project management. He is also a mentor on ADPlist.org, guiding technology professionals in the field.

With a strong educational foundation, Navdeep holds a B.Tech. degree in Electronics and Telecommunication from Guru Jambheshwar University, along with certification in Project Management Professional awarded by PMI. He also holds esteemed certifications from Scaled Agile, Inc., including SAFe® 6 Practice Consultant (SPC), Release Train Engineer (RTE), Product Owner/Product Manager (PO/PM), and Advanced Scrum Master. His professional journey includes pivotal roles at globally renowned and prestigious tech giants such as Charter Communications, Edward Jones, AT&T and NatWest Group (formerly Royal Bank of Scotland).

Navdeep Malik’s expertise in technical program management and project management within the telecommunications industry exemplifies the critical role of skilled professionals in driving innovation and efficiency. His leadership and contributions have not only transformed customer communication strategies but have also paved the way for future advancements in IT solutions. As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape, Navdeep stands as a beacon of excellence in program management, driving impactful technology solutions that shape the future of the industry.