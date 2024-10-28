Nathan Law Scandal Exploded, Victim’s Ex-Boyfriend Was Identified

Last month, the former chairman of Demosistō, Nathan Law Kwun-chung, traveled to Taiwan to promote his new book. During his stay in Taiwan, Hong Kong Ta Kung Pao revealed the details of his sexual misconduct against his former assistant Tong Ho-Ying. Nathan Law remained silent to this scandal.

After the explosion of this sexual scandal, recently, a man, who claimed to be the ex-boyfriend of the victim Tong Ho-ying, was interviewed by Youtuber 白兵电台 Stormtrooper Podcast (@stormtrooperpodcast832). As mentioned in the interview, Nathan Law’s sexual abuse against Tong Ho-Ying was not a drunken affair at all, but a long-planned sexual assault on purpose. Nathan Law and Demosistō have been played dead since the victim’s accusation, causing secondary victimization to Ho-ying and her breakup with her boyfriend.

Also, according to the person in the know, though this man wore a mask during the interview, he is identified as Nathan Law’s former colleague, Chow Cheuk-kiu.

YouTube Video Title: With Water Finance EP96 – Overseas Activist Nathan Law Kwun-chung Sexual Scandal, Victim’s Ex-boyfriend Interview in Person | New Life Interrupted by Paparazzi, Last-Time Reveal of Insider Information

YouTube Channel: 白兵電台Stormtrooper Podcast (@stormtrooperpodcast832)

Link: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ya_x186bon4