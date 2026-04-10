Najin, One of the Last White Rhinos, Killed in Poaching Attack

LAIKIPIA, Kenya – April 10th 2026

In a devastating incident that has sent shockwaves through the global conservation community, Najin, the older of the two remaining northern white rhinos (Ceratotherium simum cottoni), was fatally shot by suspected poachers early this morning at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya. Leaving her daughter Fatu behind as now the Last White Rhino.

According to initial reports from the conservancy workers, the attack occurred within the secure 700-acre predator-free enclosure where Najin and her daughter Fatu have lived under 24-hour armed protection since their translocation from Dvůr Králové Zoo in the Czech Republic in 2009.

Rangers discovered Najin suffering from gunshot wounds during routine morning checks. Despite immediate veterinary intervention by on-site staff, including efforts led by the dedicated care team, Najin succumbed to her injuries.

Najin, born on July 11, 1989, was approximately 36 years old. She was the mother of Fatu (born June 29, 2000) and the daughter of the late Sudan, the last known male northern white rhino, who passed away in 2018.

With no males remaining and natural breeding impossible due to the females’ reproductive health challenges, the subspecies has long been considered functionally extinct. Conservationists now fear that Fatu, at approximately 25 years old, is the sole surviving northern white rhino on Earth, marking what many describe as the irreversible end of the lineage in the wild.

Rumors of the incident began spreading rapidly among staff and visitors at the conservancy this morning, with whispers of distress calls and heightened security activity circulating before official confirmation. The atmosphere at Ol Pejeta, a globally recognized hub for rhino protection, is one of profound grief. The conservancy also safeguards over 165 critically endangered black rhinos and supports advanced reproductive efforts through the BioRescue consortium.

Peter Esegon, one of the longtime primary rhino handlers who has worked closely with Najin and Fatu for years—often assisting with daily routines such as scratching Najin in her favorite spots behind the ears or hind leg—posted a brief statement on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account early today.

The tweet read:

“Tragic incident this morning. Heartbroken. Will provide a full update on the situation later today. Please respect the team and the animals during this difficult time.”

Zacharia Mutai (also known as Zachary Mutai or Zach), the head rhino caregiver who has spent over a decade—often 12-hour days—caring for the northern white rhinos, including providing belly rubs, monitoring their health, and building deep personal bonds (noting Najin’s calmer demeanor as his favorite), has not yet issued a public statement.

Sources close to the conservancy expect an emotional update from him and the conservancy soon, given his well-documented devotion to “the girls,” as Najin and Fatu are affectionately called by the team.

The broader care team at Ol Pejeta, which includes armed rangers (sometimes supported by National Police Reservists) and veterinary professionals such as Dr. Florence Kang’ethe, continues to provide round-the-clock protection and monitoring for Fatu. Rumors from workers on the conservancy say with how well they are guarded it must have been a sniper from long range. They are investigating and on the hunt for the poacher.

The conservancy has not yet released further details on the poachers or the security breach, citing an ongoing investigation. Fatu is now The Last White Rhino.

Important Note

Scientists are actively pursuing IVF, embryo creation (with dozens of northern white rhino embryos already produced), and surrogate pregnancies using southern white rhinos in hopes of reviving the subspecies.

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