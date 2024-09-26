“My experience and review after purchasing from The Marketing Heaven”

Growing an Instagram account can be tough, especially when you’re starting with a small number of followers. It can feel like you’re shouting into the void.

After months of trying to grow my account organically, I decided to purchase followers to give my page a boost. I did my research and found The Marketing Heaven, a company that had solid reviews and seemed reliable.

In this post, I’ll share my experience after purchasing Instagram followers from The Marketing Heaven and provide an honest review.

Why I Chose The Marketing Heaven

When I began the process of scouting for IG followers for cheap or even free, I was lost. I didn’t want to use illegitimate means of acquiring followers that could potentially harm my account or result in account suspension. Going through some of the websites’ reviews, what caught my attention on The Marketing Heaven was that they promised high quality followers and their care for details. This was exactly what I was looking for. They had an easy-to-navigate website, and the prices were not too bad either. They had many options available but I thought I would start by ordering 5, 000 followers to test the service.

The Purchase Process

I was able to easily purchase followers from The Marketing Heaven. All I had to do was to select the package I wanted, insert my Instagram username, and proceed to make the payment. I was pleased with this because there were no complicated forms present and no unnecessary steps involved. In a few minutes, I was alerted that my order was received and will soon be started. They assured me that the followers would be started within 24 hours and delivered over a few days, which was ideal because I could not have all the followers showing up on one day and making others suspicious.

Immediate Results

And as soon as a few hours passed I was able to notice that there were some new followers on my account. It was not a spike in the new followers, but a constant climb in the number of followers which made it look very organic. Within the next few days I hit the 5,000 followers mark. The increase appeared natural, something I wanted to achieve since I did not need my account to look like it was growing through paid promotion. This gradual rise I found most beneficial in my opinion, as less of a chance of running afoul of Instagram’s algorithms of activity.

Quality of Followers

As to why I chose The Marketing Heaven and why I wrote this review, they claimed to be delivering high quality followers to my business page. It was a relief to note that the followers I got had profile photos and bios and some interactions on their timelines too. Although not all of the followers were very active on Instagram they did not appear to be fake or bot accounts. This was a relief because I’ve heard some people get fake followers as per purchase that tend to vanish after a few weeks. That wasn’t the case here.

Long-Term Impact

Purchasing followers from The Marketing Heaven didn’t just give me an immediate boost; it also had some longer-term effects on my account. Here’s what I noticed:

Increased credibility: Having a higher follower count made my account appear more established and trustworthy, attracting more organic followers.

Better engagement: My posts started receiving more likes and comments. While not all the purchased followers interacted, I did see a noticeable uptick in engagement.

Social proof: With more followers, my account looked more credible to potential collaborators and followers. People are more likely to follow you when they see others have already done so.

No Penalties

However, I was most worried about receiving penalties or even a ban from Instagram while buying followers. Lucky for me, the inside was similar and I didn’t encounter any complications. The account did not get flagged, and I did not observe any loss of followers in the stream. This relieved me as The Marketing Heaven ensures that it employs safe practices to offer followers without compromising with Instagram policies. The slow delivery and the quality of followers probably helped to prevent any adverse effects.

Boost in Engagement

When I gained additional followers I also saw increased engagement in my posts. More people were liking and commenting on my content, this is what I expected to happen to the page. Although not all the followers who followed me responded to the posts, that engagement seems satisfactory to convince me to buy followers. Further, this gave more engagement which probably prompted the Instagram algorithm to increase my post reach even further.

Organic Growth

Another was the natural evolution after my buying process took place. That is because every time I was posting content, I began attracting new people who wanted to follow my account. This was the social proof effect; people tend to follow accounts with lots of people following them. The Marketing Heaven provided me with that first leap to help me get more organic traffic.

Final The Marketing Heaven Review

All in all, I have no complaints about choosing The Marketing Heaven as my social media helper. The company provided a good quality follower count as assured with no problem and simplicity. My account looks more professional, and certainly, the amount of likes and followers has spiked since buying them. More importantly, I came into this experiment with the fear of getting some penalties or problems with Instagram, which was not there. If you are thinking of buying Instagram followers and in search of a safe and legal way then I would be happy to suggest The Marketing Heaven.

Read More From Techbullion