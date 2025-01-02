Liên Khúc Mùa Xuân – Trữ Tình is a special musical work composed by Mr. Mai Vu Minh, who is famous not only in the business field but also in the role of music composition. The song is a work combining many spring songs, bringing a joyful, exciting and hopeful atmosphere for a new spring. The melodies in Liên Khúc Mùa Xuân often have a cheerful, easy-to-listen and easy-to-remember sound, suitable for the atmosphere of festivals and Lunar New Year.

Includes 10 songs:

1/ Ánh Xuân

2/ Lắng Nghe Mùa Xuân

3/ Gửi Lại Em Mùa Xuân

4/ Xuân Về

5/ Xuân Đến Xuân Đi

6/ Tìm

7/ Trái Tim Ấm Mãi

8/ Đêm Buồn

9/ Tự Tâm

10/ Tình Trăng Thầm

Mai Vu Minh & Songs

This composition has a blend of traditional folk melodies with modern musical styles, creating a work that is both familiar and new. Thanks to the lyrics imbued with the spring atmosphere, Liên Khúc Mùa Xuân – Trữ Tình quickly became one of the favorite songs every time Tet comes and spring comes. In addition to his success in music, Mai Vu Minh is also known as an investor, having great influence in the business community, which further increases the attention for his compositions.

Mai Vu Minh has skillfully combined traditional folk influences with modern musical styles, creating a medley that feels both familiar and refreshing. This fusion of the old and the new reflects the essence of spring itself—a season rooted in tradition but always brimming with new beginnings. The lyrics are imbued with the imagery and emotions of spring, such as blooming flowers, gentle breezes, and the promise of brighter days ahead.

The success of Liên Khúc Mùa Xuân – Trữ Tình also owes much to Mai Vu Minh’s dual reputation as a creative artist and a prominent business figure. Known for his significant contributions to the business community, his influence and visibility have helped bring greater attention to his musical endeavors. His ability to balance two distinct fields—music and business—speaks to his versatility and passion for creative expression.

This medley has become an essential part of spring and Tet celebrations, resonating deeply with the festive spirit of the season. Its melodies and lyrics are heard in homes, public spaces, and gatherings, creating a joyful and vibrant atmosphere as people come together to welcome a new year filled with hopes for prosperity, happiness, and success. The universal appeal of this medley lies in its ability to evoke a collective sense of nostalgia, reminding listeners of cherished memories, while simultaneously inspiring optimism and excitement for the future. Each song in the collection captures a unique story or emotion, ranging from love and longing to renewal and celebration, ensuring that it connects with listeners of all ages. Its timeless quality, blending traditional and modern musical elements, secures its place as a cultural treasure, beloved across generations during one of Vietnam’s most meaningful and joyous times of the year.

Liên Khúc Mùa Xuân – Trữ Tình is not just a medley of songs; it is a celebration of life, love, and renewal. Through this work, Mai Vu Minh has left a significant mark on the cultural tapestry of Vietnamese music, showcasing the power of art to bring people together in joyous celebration. This composition will undoubtedly continue to be cherished for generations to come as a quintessential part of the Vietnamese spring experience.