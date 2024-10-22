Ketan Rathor: IT Visionary Driving Digital Transformation implemented globally

Ketan Rathor, a seasoned IT professional with two decades of track record of excellence, has been instrumental in propelling Birla Carbon to the forefront of the global carbon black industry. His role as a Solution Architect and Program Manager has been pivotal in the company’s digital transformation journey.

Birla Carbon, a century-old industry stalwart, has undergone a remarkable IT evolution under Ketan’s leadership. As the world’s largest carbon black manufacture with a flagship business of over US $ 45 billion in the Aditya Birla Group, Ketan’s expertise in project management, IT architecture, and strategic IT roadmap has been instrumental in unifying the company’s diverse operations under a single digital platform.

Ketan`s deep understanding of SAP and Salesforce has been a cornerstone of Birla Carbon’s digital transformation. He spearheaded Project Fusion, a complex initiative to integrate the company’s global functions, including manufacturing, sales, procurement, finance, and supply chain. This ambitious project, spanning 12 countries, was a testament to his ability to navigate cultural and operational differences while delivering exceptional results.

Ketan’s leadership style is characterized by a strong focus on mentorship and collaboration. He currently oversees a team of 150 software developers, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. His ability to empower his team has been instrumental in delivering successful projects for Birla Carbon and other Fortune 100 companies.

Ketan Rathor’s journey is a testament to the power of human ingenuity and the transformative impact of technology. His leadership at Birla Carbon, coupled with his global influence, positions him as a true visionary in the IT industry.