Jerlisa Fontaine, Founder of Hue Capital, Revolutionizes the Future of Work with AI

Jerlisa Fontaine, the visionary Founder and CEO of Hue Capital, is leading the charge in reshaping how professionals and entrepreneurs navigate their careers and businesses in today’s AI-driven world. Hue Capital is not just a network but a groundbreaking platform designed to empower next-generation leaders and early-stage founders through innovative AI tools, community engagement, and strategic resources.

What is Hue Capital?

Hue Capital is more than just a career platform. It is a dynamic ecosystem that connects emerging leaders with a high-quality community, powerful AI tools, and expert resources to drive career growth and entrepreneurial success. At its core is HueyAI, an AI-powered career and business advisor, built to provide personalized insights and advice. By leveraging Juju’s career expertise, Hue Capital’s original content, and credible resources, HueyAI offers actionable guidance for users navigating career pivots, corporate promotions, and business-building.

Juju’s vision stems from a recurring trend in her personal life. “People in my community were constantly coming to me for career and business advice,” Juju explains. This sparked the inspiration behind HueyAI, which now allows users to access the same valuable insights that Juju once provided individually, but at scale. “Now that HueyAI exists, those answers are more accessible, concise, and credible—empowering our users to make informed decisions,” she adds.

Hue Capital also provides tools like Kinnected, a directory that helps professionals identify the best career or business groups that align with their interests, along with a variety of virtual and in-person events. These resources are tailored to help people build meaningful connections, develop critical skills, and stay ahead of workforce changes brought on by the AI revolution.

Juju Fontaine: A Trailblazer in Professional Development

With over a decade of experience in healthcare, product management, and entrepreneurial ventures, Juju’s career path is a testament to resilience and innovation. Before founding Hue Capital, she launched MilleniVision, a career events platform aimed at young professionals. However, when the pandemic halted in-person events, Juju made the tough decision to close MilleniVision. Rather than give up, she used that experience to fuel the creation of Hue Capital, driven by the same mission but adapted to the evolving digital landscape.

Since its launch, Hue Capital has achieved impressive milestones. Juju has built a community of over 10,000 professionals, hosted 20+ successful events, and facilitated 2,500+ conversations with HueyAI. Her leadership has attracted backing from major institutions like Chase and Equitable, and she’s shown a deep commitment to fostering a space where ambitious individuals can thrive.

A Future-Focused Vision

Juju Fontaine’s aspirations for Hue Capital are bold and clear: to bridge the global knowledge and wealth gaps in an increasingly AI-centric world. As displaced workers and businesses face the challenges of an evolving workforce, Hue Capital is positioned to provide the tools, advice, and networks necessary to ensure that tomorrow’s leaders feel equipped to succeed.

Juju wants Hue Capital to become a true social-professional network. She wants to move beyond offering random tools, but also aims to facilitate real connections and professional development, doing the work right alongside our users.

Hue Capital, under Juju’s leadership, is not just a company—it’s a movement to revolutionize the future of work. Through innovative AI solutions and community-driven growth, Juju Fontaine is making sure no one gets left behind.