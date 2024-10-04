The 7 Best Invitation Maker Apps for Android and iOS

Creating personalized invitations is essential for making any event special. Whether you’re organizing a birthday party, wedding, or business event, finding the perfect invitation maker application is a game-changer. With numerous invitation maker apps available for Android and iOS, it can be hard to determine which one suits your needs best. This guide highlights the top seven invitation maker apps that make invitation creation simple and enjoyable.

When you’re on the hunt for the ideal tool to design custom invitations, you want an app that is easy to use, offers customization options, and delivers stunning results. Whether you’re crafting birthday invites, wedding cards, or professional announcements, having access to an invitation maker that is flexible, creative, and user-friendly essential, that offers a variety of templates, such as event invitation templates, birthday invitation templates, wedding invitation templates, and more.

Let’s dive into the seven best invitation maker apps for Android and iOS that you can start using today.

Invitation Maker Apps

1. 1Invites

1Invites is the richest and the most versatile invitation maker application, boasting more than 5000 templates that the user can edit. 1Invites has categorized their invitations to suit almost all the occasions that you may be planning including birthday invitations or business invitations. Everyone interested in modifying the photos can do it using an editor found in the application, which has features that allow adding personal items such as fonts, stickers and icons. Of course, one of its main advantages is that you can save, edit or download the invitation, do not register and it is very helpful. For those looking to create personalized invitations, using an invitation maker app can simplify the process easily.

Notable Features:

Over 5,000 customizable templates

No sign-ups needed to save, edit and download

Easy-to-use interface

Includes greeting card templates

Built-in birthday reminders

1Invites can be useful for every person who wants to create unique invitations for various events and won’t spend time on account making.

2. Greetings Island Card Maker

Another hit is Greetings Island Card Maker which is praised for its rich choice of designs. With the help of this application, the user also can make invitations for different events: birthdays, weddings, etc in addition to greeting cards. The text can be easily edited in the app and it is possible to add some details according to one’s preferences. Besides, you can also get your designs physically or electronically via email or social platforms.

Notable Features:

A large choice of event categories

Editable templates

They can be shared on Social Networks, by email and by SMS or any other messaging system.

Save and print documents by selecting ‘print’ at the bottom of the app and directly print on the go.

This app is suitable for the customer who does not want any restrictions and beautiful designs for invitation and greeting cards at the same time.

3. Poply

Poply by far stands high in terms of invitation creation and incorporates enticing, creative templates. The important feature of Poply’s functionality as an application is the emphasis on electronic invitations that are complemented by animation and interactive elements. In case you need a beautiful minimalist design or an amusing animated invitation, Poply has a wide choice of invitations.

Notable Features:

Animated and interactive invitations

Easy sharing options

whereby one can change font and graphics to their own desired style.

RSVP tracking system

If you are thinking of having a stunning invitation, then probably the best one you can consider using is the Poply.

4. Evite

Evite is a very popular firm in the context of electronic invitations. Totally free layouts can be found here, but there are also paid layouts in this application that I liked. The most useful tool is tracking of responses and its functions are best suited to manage guest lists without much fuss for the event’s host. They can be carried out through email, text or shared on social media platforms which makes it appropriate to any kind of event.

Notable Features:

Templates that are completely free and paid templates for somebody to choose from.

RSVP tracking

Event planning tools integrated

Invite others through email, SMS or through sharing using the available social networking platforms.

We suggest naming it Evite Essentials because users who would like to have all the necessary invitation-planning tools should consider having it.

5. Punchbowl

Punchbowl is another mobile app for creating invitations with gorgeous-looking digital invitations. It is common to find children using it during birthday parties because of the creativity it offers in the choice of themes. You can also use Punchbowl for other occasions and not only weddings such as baby showers and graduations. Some of the features include invitation customization and management of RSVPs so as to ease the management of an event.

Notable Features:

Fun and colorful templates

Ideal for children’s birthday and other family occasions

RSVP tracking

Shareable online or printable

All in all, Punchbowl can be recommended for people who are searching for a cute and joyful application for sending party invitations with no complexities and drastic themes.

6. Invitd

I assure you that using Invitd if you are in haste and would love to get your invitations out quickly is the best way to do it. It mainly deals with the creation and sending of graphic and text-based invitations and is ideal for things like barbecues, parties as well as other small events. Invitd has all the features required including tracking the responses and all these are made to be easily and quickly done.

Notable Features:

It is easy, fast and convenient to create invitation through the use of this app.

Ideal for casual events

RSVP tracking

Text-based sharing

For those that have basic requirements and do not need gimmicks in an invitation maker, Invitd is an excellent solution.

7. Hub App Party Invitation Maker

Free Hub App Party Invitation Maker is for users who do not need a creative and artistic invitation maker and just need an application that will help them create invitations to the party. With this app one can edit templates, add pictures, and change fonts and colors as they desire. The main idea of the app is to be as simple as possible so that it is an optimal choice for users who constantly get invitations.

Notable Features:

Customizable templates

Included images and customized fonts

User-friendly to generate the flow quickly.

Perfect for occasions such as end-of-the-week social events and birthdays.

To sum up, Hub App Party Invitation Maker will suit those who aim to get an effective and user-friendly invitation application for social events.

Conclusion

Selecting one of the best invitation maker apps can help you design a beautiful invitation within less time and effort. Depending on whether one wants a basic text-only invitation for a party or an animated card for a fancy event, the seven apps highlighted above provide a list of features that may be useful. Starting from the 1Invites which boasts a vast template selection to the Poply application that incorporates animation into the invitations’ design, these applications guarantee that the invitations to the event are unique and engaging.

In case you are organizing an event and you wish to design invitations without having to spend so much time, then the above invitation maker apps can help you out.