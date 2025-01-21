HSG Laser’s China IPO Failure: Behind the 1.32 Billion RMB Fundraising Setback

Guangdong Hongshi Laser Technology Co., Ltd. (HSG Laser) has failed to complete its initial public offering (IPO), marking a significant setback in China’s laser cutting equipment market. In its announcement, the company attributed the IPO’s termination to “malicious lawsuits from competitors,” but this explanation seems to overlook deeper, more fundamental issues.

1. Failure to Meet Deadline, IPO Registration Expired

According to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, HSG Laser’s IPO was approved on July 21, 2022. However, with the introduction of the full registration-based IPO system, the company’s application was reprocessed on March 2, 2023, and then approved again on August 3 of the same year. Despite receiving approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on November 2, 2023, the approval was valid for only one year, expiring on November 2, 2024.

Because HSG Laser failed to issue shares within the required timeframe, its 1.32 billion RMB fundraising plan ultimately fell through.

*HSG Laser IPO status in Chinese

2. Fundraising Planned Only to Benefit Major Shareholders

Although HSG Laser’s fundraising goal appeared reasonable at first glance, it revealed the company’s shortsightedness and speculative mindset in the capital markets.

The company’s largest shareholders, the married couple Chang Yong and Lu Wei, collectively hold nearly 77% of the company. Over the past three years, they have taken over 110 million RMB in cash dividends, much of which went directly into their pockets. In its IPO prospectus, however, HSG Laser did not explain why it needed to raise such a large amount of capital, nor did it demonstrate any actual financial strain.

Even more concerning is that by mid-2023, the company had nearly 1.1 billion RMB in cash on hand. In such a financial position, its fundraising demand seemed not only excessive but also opportunistic, raising doubts among investors about whether the IPO was simply designed to benefit the major shareholders.

3. Performance Fluctuations and Technological Bottlenecks

HSG Laser’s financial performance has been highly volatile, which raises additional concerns.

From 2019 to 2022, the company’s revenue fluctuated significantly, especially in 2022, when it saw a 17.23% year-over-year decline. While the laser industry is indeed affected by cyclical market fluctuations, a company that relies solely on market trends for survival and lacks core technological innovation is bound to face uncertain prospects.

*HSG Laser financial performance according to the IPO prospectus

The company’s lack of core technology made it particularly vulnerable to stronger competitors, such as Han’s Laser and Bodor Laser, who not only have robust technological reserves but also lead the industry in patents and research and development.

4. Patent Disputes and Unfair Competition

While HSG Laser blames its IPO failure on “malicious lawsuits from competitors,” it appears the company itself has been the source of the problems.

HSG Laser has been embroiled in multiple patent disputes, including allegations of hiring employees from competitors to steal trade secrets. Bodor Laser, for example, is suing HSG Laser for 120 million RMB over this issue. Yang (alias Shi Yu), the vice general manager of HSG Laser, was criminally detained on suspicion of stealing trade secrets and engaging in unfair competition against Bodor Laser.

Additionally, in 2019, HSG Laser was accused of infringing on the patent rights of a utility model patent numbered ZL201420041546.7 from Han’s Laser.

*HSG Laser lawsuits with Han’s Laser and Bodor Laser

Despite these issues, HSG Laser continues to blame external forces for its IPO troubles, failing to address its own weaknesses in technological innovation and legal risk management.

5. Lack of Core Technology

The true reason behind HSG Laser’s IPO failure lies in its lack of core technology. The company depends on external suppliers for critical components like lasers and laser heads, which means its technological independence is limited. In particular, the company’s laser cutting control system software, the Alpha T bus system, is sourced from another company, Weihong Co., a major Chinese supplier of laser cutting control systems.

*Wehong’s office building

HSG Laser also faced questions about its R&D capabilities. Despite claiming to have a research center in Japan, investigations revealed the actual leased area was only 30 square meters, far smaller than the 81.55 square meters disclosed in its public filings. Additionally, the center’s head has been accused of resume falsification, which only deepens doubts about the company’s research and development integrity.

6. Overly Concentrated Shareholding and Governance Issues

HSG Laser’s shareholder structure is heavily concentrated, with the married couple Chang Yong and Lu Wei controlling nearly 77% of the company. This concentration of power has led to a lack of effective board oversight and diversity in management, resulting in a lack of transparency in decision-making. The “family-run” governance model has caused serious issues in managing complex challenges, creating a governance structure that hinders the company’s growth and potential.

Passing the Buck Won’t Earn Customer Trust

Earning customers’ trust is essential for any company’s long-term success. Trust is built on a company’s ability to take responsibility and handle crises effectively. If HSG Laser continues to deflect blame, it will not only fail to gain trust from its customers but also create skepticism among investors and industry partners. It is clear that true trust cannot be built on avoidance and excuses.