How to View Instagram Stories Without Being Seen

Instagram Stories are a fun way to share moments, but sometimes, you might want to view someone’s Story without them knowing. Fortunately, there are several tricks to do this discreetly. Below are a few methods you can use to view Instagram Stories without being seen with the help of Insta Navigation.

1. Use Airplane Mode

This is one of the simplest ways to view Instagram Stories anonymously:

Open Instagram and allow the Stories to load (you’ll see them appear at the top of your feed).

Once the Stories are loaded, turn on Airplane Mode on your phone.

Now, view the Story while offline. Since you’re not connected to the internet, Instagram won’t register that you’ve seen the Story.

Once you’ve watched the Story, close the app completely before turning off Airplane Mode. This prevents Instagram from updating the view count when you reconnect to the internet.

2. Use a Third-Party Website or App

Several third-party apps and websites allow you to view Instagram Stories anonymously. Some popular tools include:

Instagram Story Viewer : A website where you can anonymously view Instagram Stories and posts from public accounts.

StoriesIG : Another website that allows users to view public Instagram Stories without logging in or being tracked.

Keep in mind that you can only view Stories from public profiles through these third-party tools.

3. Use an Anonymous Instagram Account

Another simple method is to create a second, anonymous Instagram account. Here’s how:

Create a new Instagram account that doesn’t reveal your identity.

Follow the person whose Stories you want to view from this account.

By using this anonymous account, you can view their Stories without revealing your true identity. However, this only works if their account is public or if they accept your follow request on a private account.

4. Swipe Halfway to Peek at the Story

This method works within the Instagram app and requires some finesse. Follow these steps:

Open Instagram and go to the Stories section.

Find the Story you want to view but don’t tap it yet.

Instead, swipe carefully from the previous Story to peek at the one you want to view without fully opening it.

This lets you see a portion of the Story without officially registering as a viewer. However, this method doesn’t work perfectly for videos or longer Stories, and you need to be cautious to avoid fully swiping into the Story.

5. Use Instagram’s Desktop Version

While this is a less reliable method, some users find that viewing Instagram Stories on the desktop version of Instagram may not always trigger the viewer list immediately. Here’s how you can try:

Open Instagram in your web browser.

Navigate to the Story you want to view.

Watch the Story as you normally would.

This method is not foolproof, but it’s worth trying if you’re looking for an easy way to view Stories anonymously on a computer.

6. Block the User After Viewing

If you’ve already viewed a Story but don’t want the person to see your name in their viewer list, there’s a last-ditch effort you can try:

Watch the Story as normal.

Immediately after, block the user. Once blocked, your name will disappear from their viewer list.

You can unblock them after 24 hours once the Story expires.

While effective, this method may cause confusion or suspicion if the person realizes you’ve blocked and unblocked them.

Conclusion

Whether you’re curious about someone’s Story or just want to browse anonymously, there are several ways to view Instagram Stories without being seen. Whether you choose to use Airplane Mode, third-party apps, or an anonymous account, it’s important to use these methods wisely. Always respect others’ privacy, and avoid using any methods that could potentially violate Instagram’s policies or ethical boundaries.