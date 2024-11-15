How To Use Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Why use cordless vacuum cleaners?

As part of pursuing a better and cleaner life, more and more people turn to robot vacuum cleaners for help. A cordless vacuum cleaner enables you to clean your room freely without the limit of constantly connected to power cords. A cordless vacuum cleaner brings a wide range of advantages:

Flexibility: It can be handled flexibly and is more convenient for cleaning, especially for hard-to-reach places.

Portability: Since it has a cordless design, you can take the robotic vacuum cleaner everywhere, which is suitable for different cleaning scenarios, including your home, car, or even your office.

Convenient storage. Compared to a wired vacuum cleaner, a cordless one won’t take up much space. You can hang it on the wall or store it in a small room.

Easy to use. You don’t have to plug or unplug; just start your vacuuming journey whenever you want.

Cordless vacuum cleaners bring us lots of benefits. But do you know how to use them properly and maximise their effectiveness? Don’t worry, this article will help you better understand cordless vacuum cleaners and maximize your usage experience.

Understanding cordless vacuum cleaners

A cordless vacuum cleaner is made up of several components:

Battery: Provides power to drive. A lithium battery is usually used. Motor: Drives the suction and spinning mop. Filter: Filters separate air from dust and allergens. Easy emptying: Usually cordless vacuum cleaners have a dustbin that can be opened with a simple click of a button and emptied accordingly. Certain models, like the Roborock H5, also have the option to collect dust and dirt in a dustbag, making emptying even more seamless. Different attachments: Different attachments are used to for different cleaning scenarios, such as carpets, floors, or even furniture. Body: It is the main part of a cordless vacuum cleaner, which includes battery, motor, and control panel. Control panel: Users can control the functions and settings on the control panel, which typically contains a switch, a button, and a screen. Charger: Enables the vacuum cleaner to be charged and ensures operation. Charging bases are usually provided.

Differences between Cordless and Wired Vacuum Cleaners:

– Driving force:

Cordless vacuum cleaners are powered by batteries, while wired ones rely on main power.

– Weight:

Cordless vacuum cleaners are generally lighter than their wired counterparts and are easier to operate. For instance, the Roborock H5 weighs only 1.55 kilograms, making it easy to handle and reducing strain on your wrist.

– Cleaning range:

Cordless vacuum cleaners offer greater flexibility and can clean areas without access to an electrical outlet.

– Suction:

Corded vacuums don’t have a working time limit and you’ll never have to worry about its battery life. However, cordless vacuum cleaners are sufficient for almost all household cleaning scenarios. The Roborock H5, for example, has a suction power of 158 AW with a battery runtime of 60 minutes.

Preparations Before Using a Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:

Charge

Remember to fully charge your vacuum cleaner before using it to have a longer cleaning duration. For example, the Roborock H5 offers two charging options: charge via the charging dock or cable charging, and it can last up to 60 minutes after a full charge.

Examination

It’s important to examine your vacuum cleaner before using it. You should often inspect your vacuum cleaner by looking at the filter and dust bin. Keeping the filter and dust bin clean can improve both the vacuuming effectiveness and increase your user experience.

The Roborock H5 features a one-button emptying mechanism, where the dustbin can be emptied with a simple click of a button.

Make way for vacuum to move around

Move furniture or small items to create enough space for the vacuum to move around, rather than moving them while vacuuming. This can save a significant amount of physical labor. Ensure there are no small items like toys or pens in the way, as they can damage your vacuum cleaner.

How to Use Roborock H5

Select the Appropriate Nozzle Attachments:

Roborock H5 provides various nozzle attachments for different cleaning scenarios, offering three types: a motorized mini brush for furniture, a 2-in-1 crevice brush for tight areas like window recesses, and a floor attachment for floor cleaning.

Begin Cleaning:

First, press the power button located on the handle.

Then, select the suction level you need. The Roborock H5 offers three different suction levels; simply choose the one that suits your cleaning task.

After completing the above steps, you can start vacuuming. Remember to move the vacuum slowly across the area, which helps to collect as much dust as possible from between floorboards and carpets. Change directions and repeat the process. Don’t forget to clean small, tight spaces. When cleaning carpets, moving the vacuum in circular motions can help ensure thorough cleaning. The Roborock H5 comes with Carpet Boost function where suction power is automatically increased by up to 50% when cleaning on carpets.

Finishing Up:

Daily vacuuming for ten to fifteen minutes is sufficient. To turn off the Roborock H5, press the power button once more.

Remember to empty the dustbin and clean the filters to ensure optimal performance for the next cleaning session. Afterward, hang the vacuum on the wall mount to charge.

FAQ

How long can Roborock H5 last?

Roborock H5 can last up to 60 minutes on a single charge.

Should I vacuum every day?

It’s not necessary, but you can if you prefer. It is recommended that you vacuum at least once a week. For high-traffic areas or the kitchen, more frequent cleaning may be necessary.

Does the Roborock H5 make noise?

Based on Roborock internal test referencing GB/T4214.2-2020 standards, noise level of the Roborock H5 is as low as 68.9db(A).