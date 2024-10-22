How to Rip Blu-ray on Windows/Mac (3 Best Ways)

In order to prevent pirated Blu-ray movies, the Blu-ray discs are encrypted with copy protections and region codes when they are released. Some people tend to use Blu-ray ripper as a copy protection and Blu-ray region code remover to rip these encrypted Blu-rays into digital formats for better playback. Sure, if you want to rip your homemade Blu-rays, that’s easier. This is also an effective way to back up these discs and play the content on different devices after converting them into multiple digital files without carrying the optical discs. Therefore, to facilitate ripping Blu-rays, we are going to introduce 3 best Blu-ray rippers for you to make informed decisions.

Rip Blu-ray with VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper

The first one we introduce is VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper. As the name shows, it is a professional Blu-ray (also DVD) ripper. This software supports ripping both your homemade and all protected Blu-rays. Don’t worry about the platforms. It is compatible with Windows and Mac. The good point we like is that it has 6X processing speed due to the advanced hardware acceleration tech. This excels in the market. More than that, if you have any Blu-ray files like VIDEO_TS folders, ISO fils, you can still use it without problems. The supported output file format are over 300 file types, while it can maintain the resolution quality for up to 4K, original audio tracks and subtitles as well.

Notable customized parameter settings and flexible editing functions are also highlights we like. You can fully adjust the resolution, ratio, and other parameters as you like, and can edit the video by cropping, rotating, merging, adding watermarks, and more to your preferences. If you are a picky video content creator, you can also choose to clip-rip your favorite chapters for sharing. Though it’s not freeware, you can have a free trial before purchasing.

Key features of VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper:

Support 300+ mainstream output formats, such as MP4, MKV, MOV, MP3, AAC, etc.

Support decrypting any protections like APS/CSS/ARccOS/CPRM/AACS/BD+, Cinavia, and bypass all the region codes.

Maintain original 1:1 ratio, 4K resolution, and sound effects like Dolby, etc.

Offer an original Blu-ray playback menu.

Intuitive interface and don’t need any skilled knowledge.

Easy Steps to Rip Blu-ray with VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper

This software’s intuitive interface easily navigates to any buttons and functions. Here is a simple guide on using it to rip Blu-rays.

Step 1. Insert your Blu-ray disc into the computer drive and open VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper.

Step 2. On the software homepage, click “Load Blu-ray” and then “Load Blu-ray Disc” to load the content.

Step 3. Choose your favorite chapter to rip from the list. You can choose to rip them all.

Step 4. You can edit the video with the Toolbox on the top. Select an output format from the Rip All to drop-menu and choose a destination at the bottom. Click “Rip All” to start.

Rip Blu-ray with MakeMKV

MakeMKV is on our list as a Blu-ray ripping solution for the following features. It is compatible with all the platforms, including Windows and Mac and can rip both homemade Blu-rays and protected Blu-rays with AACS and BD+ protections, while keeping the original quality, as well as the original chapters, audio tracks, and subtitles.

However, MakeMKV will disappoint to the point that you can only rip the Blu-ray to MKV formats using it, as its name suggests. If you value the output formats, this could be a dissuasion. Also, the file size of MKV files is large, consuming memory easily for your devices, and it does not offer you a compression option. Compared with VideoByte, the limited protection decryption may cannot fulfill your needs to rip protected Blu-rays, and it not provides any editing features. But the good thing is, this software is free to use by now (during the beta version).

Key features of MakeMKV:

Free during the beta version.

Maintain original quality of resolution, chapter and audio tracks.

Support ripping protected Blu-rays with AACS and BVD+protections.

Here is a guide on using MakeMKV to rip Blu-rays:

Step 1. Insert Blu-ray disc into the computer and the software will automatically detect it. Select the title from the movie list on the screen

Step 2. Choose the output folder as destination.

Step 3. Click the “Make MkV” button to begin the process.

Rip Blu-ray with HandBrake

As a lifetime free-to-use open-source software, HandBrake is accessible with all its features without cost. It is compatible with Windows and Mac and supports ripping your homemade Blu-rays into high-quality MP4, MKV, and WebM file formats. Additionally, it provides some editing features like presets for resolution, bitrates, etc. You can also select the chapter, subtitles, and more.

Freeware always comes with limitations, and HandBrake is no exception. For those who want to rip protected Blu-rays, this software needs some special installation of extra files with complicated processes to be able to rip Blu-rays with AACS protections. Newbies may find these are complex. Compared with VideoByte, the processing time is relatively long since it does not have a hardware acceleration. But overall, as a free Blu-ray ripper, it can still meet your basic needs for Blu-ray ripping.

Key features of HandBrake:

Additional editing features.

Support multiple tasks at one time.

Free to use.

Here is a guide on using HandBrake to rip Blu-rays:

Step 1. Open the software and it will ask you to drop a file or folder. Click on the “Folder (Batch Scan)” option. Then insert your disc to the computer to load the content.

Step 2. Adjust the parameters if you want, like angle, presets, etc. After you are done, select an output format in the Format drop-menu.

Step 3. Click on the Browse and choose a saving location. Click on “Start Encode” button on the top to begin.

Conclusion

In conclusion, no matter whether you are a Windows user or a Mac user, all the above 3 Blu-ray rippers are helpful by all means. But what is the best choice for you? That depends on your needs. Freeware like MakeMKV and HandBrake are for basic needs and for those who want to be cost-free. If you want to rip some limited protected Blu-rays, MakeMKV is a good one, especially if you don’t mind the vast KMV file. For homemade Blu-rays, HandBrake is considered the greatly free solution. Still cannot decide? If you don’t mind cost a little for a seamless ripping experience with both incredible ripping speed and quality, maybe VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper is your best choice