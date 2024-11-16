How to Quickly Get 5-Star Stickers in Monopoly GO?

In Monopoly Go, collecting stickers is not only fun but also rewarding. Completing sticker albums can earn you valuable in-game rewards like dice, Monopoly money, tokens, and even shields. If you’re aiming to get those rare 5-star stickers fast, this guide will walk you through all the methods you can use to increase your chances.

1. Complete Sticker Albums for Rewards

To start, you can access your sticker albums from the bottom right corner of the screen by pressing the album icon. Each album contains a variety of stickers, and completing an album can reward you with dice, Monopoly money, and even special items like shields or tokens.

For example, the Gy Buddies album, when completed, rewards you with some dice. One of the more lucrative albums is the Avengers Monopoly; by completing this album, you’ll earn 500 dice, Monopoly money, and an exclusive Iron Man shield.

2. Participate in Daily Wins

One of the easiest ways to earn stickers is through the Daily Wins feature. You can find the Daily Wins icon in the bottom left corner of your screen. Each day, you’ll receive a set of quick missions to complete. These missions can include tasks like upgrading a landmark, completing a mini-game, or rolling doubles.

By completing these missions, you can earn rewards, including sticker packs. If you complete your Daily Wins consistently, you’ll fill up a progress bar that rewards you with a purple sticker pack at the end of the week. This purple sticker pack contains six stickers, including a rare 5-star sticker.

3. Engage in In-Game Events

Monopoly Go frequently hosts in-game events, which are another great way to earn stickers. For example, during a “Fortunes” event, you can earn green sticker packs and dice by collecting event items like leaves, which you gather by landing on specific tiles such as Chance, Community Chest, or Railroad.

Each event has milestones, and reaching higher milestones can reward you with better prizes. For instance, collecting 175 leaves might give you a green sticker pack and 150–250 dice. If you reach the final milestone, you could earn up to 8,000 dice and a purple sticker pack with a guaranteed 5-star sticker.

4. Compete in Daily Tournaments

Another way to collect stickers is by participating in daily tournaments. You can access the tournament through the icon on the right-hand side of the screen. Depending on your ranking, you can win sticker packs along with other rewards.

For instance, finishing in the top 10 of a tournament might reward you with 200 dice and an orange sticker pack. If you rank even higher, such as first place, you can win 1,500 dice, a Monopoly emoji, and a purple sticker pack, which contains a 5-star sticker.

5. Buy Monopoly Go Stickers at AOEAH.COM

If you’re looking for an even quicker way to complete your sticker albums, you can buy Monopoly Go stickers at AOEAH.COM. This is a fast and reliable way to get the stickers you need without waiting for in-game rewards or relying on trades. Whether you’re hunting for specific stickers or looking to complete entire albums, buying stickers from a trusted source can speed up your progress significantly.

6. Trade and Request Stickers from Friends

If you’re missing a specific sticker, you can trade stickers with your friends or request help. To do this, go to your album and select the sticker you’re missing. A prompt will appear, allowing you to either ask for the sticker in the official Facebook group or directly request it from up to four friends in the game.

Your friends have 16 hours to respond to your request, and this is a great way to complete albums faster by getting the stickers you need.

7. Claim Free Gifts from the Shop

A simple yet effective way to get stickers is by claiming free gifts from the in-game shop. Every 8 hours, you can claim a free gift, which sometimes includes sticker packs. Make sure to check the shop regularly to take advantage of these free rewards.

8. Spin the Prize Wheel with Fully Upgraded Properties

When you fully upgrade a property set to hotels (e.g., three red hotels on the three orange spaces), you’ll unlock a prize wheel. By landing on one of your upgraded properties, you’ll get a spin on this wheel, which can reward you with sticker packs among other prizes.

These are the key methods to quickly obtain stickers in Monopoly Go, especially those elusive 5-star stickers.