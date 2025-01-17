How to get the best wedding dress and gown in Singapore

When it comes to a wedding, it is someone’s once-in-a-lifetime event. Every bride always wants to look the best and make herself look like a princess.

This is why it is always best to have your Wedding Dress Singapore rented by a top company in Singapore. This brings the best trust you can have to make you the prettiest in the ballroom.

When you are choosing your wedding dress in Singapore, there are many factors to take note of. Many of them are very important, but you can be sure to have the most essential factors noted down at the pointers below.

Take notes of the ones listed below, and you will have the best gown for the biggest event of your lifetime: your wedding!

Here are the top 5 tips to select the best wedding gown in Singapore for the best dress in your lifetime!

1) Decide on the colour of your wedding dress

There are many colours available out there to bring the best in you. The most common one is the white gown, which is the universal standard. You can choose between the white wedding gown, or you can choose to explore other non-conventional colours like the black gown or even the red dress.

In Chinese tradition, red symbolizes luck, and if you’re Chinese, you can wear red to make it part of your tradition.

Some might want to get the opposite colour, black, which will give a different twist.

Decide on your gown’s colour before going to your wedding gown rental shop to test your wedding dress!

2) Decide if you want a minimalist dress or a full-blown gown

The traditional wedding dress comes with a big, fluffy, long train, which makes the bride look elegant on her wedding day. This brings a considerable sight of poise to add to the elegance of the bride, making her the princess of the room.

But modern-day gowns have evolved to be more minimalistic, and they are getting more and more popular these days.

The modern wedding dress has got a much shorter train and does not do with the fluffy dress anymore. It comes in an effortless dress that looks like a nightgown but in a more elegant manner.

Many brides have opted for this minimalistic gown as it is much easier to move around than having a big and bulky gown, albeit with the grandeur and elegance of the bride.

Decide if you want to go with the traditional long train gown or the minimalistic wedding dress that looks more like a night dress to impress everyone on your big day!

3) Have your wedding dress with a bare back or full cover

Do you want a more conservative wedding dress where you are fully covered from your neck down, or do you want to bare some skin, making yourself look sexier than ever?

Traditional wedding gowns and dresses have been to have a full cover and a long train, making this the elegance of a lifetime. But in the modern day, and as society has evolved to be more open by barring some skin, wedding dresses are starting to look more sexier with some sex appeal.

Modern-day wedding gowns tend to have a bare-back appeal, which shows the sexy back of the bride during her wedding. This brings a whole new class of elegance that will bring some sights into your once-a-lifetime.

However, do take note that this might not be the best appeal for your parents and your elderly folks, as they might not be so open to this level of bare skin. This is especially true if you are with a traditional Chinese family in Singapore.

As much as you want to bare some skin, do think if this will be acceptable to the older folks who are attending your wedding.

4) Accessories Compatibility for your wedding dress

You might want to wear a crown or show off your elegant necklace. You might also have a lovely bracelet that you want to wear to add to the elegance of your wedding dress. These are some essential pointers to take note of.

When wearing a wedding dress, you should take note of the overall style and theme of your gown. Is it suitable to wear a princess crown at the top of your head or is it appropriate to wear your favourite necklace of yours?

You might also want to take note of the colour of your gown and whether it best reflects the jewellery that you will be wearing. How about that bracelet? Or how about the anklet that you might want to wear, which will be covered by your dress?

How about that pair of Jimmy Choo heels that you are wearing? Will it be covered, or will it be seen? Take note of all these pointers when you are selecting your wedding gown.

It is best to bring down your accessories to your wedding gown rental shops in Singapore while you are doing your gown fitting – testing if your accessories will fit the style of the gown that you will be renting!

5) Cultural Considerations for your wedding dress

Besides the traditional wedding dresses and gowns that are in the market, modern-day marriages have also evolved to use other styles like the Cheong Sam, which has changed from the usual ones.

Cheongsam is a traditional Chinese outfit that brings a style of elegance to the Chinese bride. This dress is dated to the olden days in China.

There is another style of Cheongsam, which is called Sangjit. This is another branch of it which brings a new level of elegance to the bride.

Decide if you would like to have the traditional style or the modern style of your wedding dress.

Conclusion

Choosing your wedding dress and gown is one of the most significant decisions you have to make for your once-a-lifetime event. Do choose carefully and plan your elegance to the best of your ability.

We hope this article has helped you a little by helping you choose the best wedding dress and gown to rent in Singapore for your wedding day!