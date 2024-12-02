How to Enhance Data Visibility and Control with DSPM

Sensitive information is always at risk, and as more businesses shift to cloud-native environments, the challenge of securing that data grows. For all the benefits of the cloud, securing data in these environments comes with a host of challenges as organizations navigate complex environments, evolving threats, and regulatory requirements, all while trying to keep their data safe and accessible.

One of the most pressing challenges is data visibility. As organizations depend on multiple cloud providers, it becomes harder to track where their data is located and who’s accessing it. This lack of visibility can create gaps in security, leaving sensitive information exposed. Without full oversight, it’s difficult to ensure that all data is properly protected across different platforms.

Compliance with data protection regulations is another challenge. The process is never simple, and as laws like GDPR in Europe or CCPA in California continue to evolve, staying compliant can be a moving target. To address this, companies need solutions that provide real-time reporting and tools to align their security policies with the latest regulatory requirements.

In addition, cyberattacks are becoming more complex, and malefactors are constantly devising new methods to bypass traditional defenses. Threats like fileless malware, ransomware, and zero-day exploits are becoming increasingly difficult to detect and defend against. To stay one step ahead, businesses need robust threat detection, fast response times, and continuous monitoring.

Managing security, particularly for smaller entities or those with limited cybersecurity budgets, is another challenge. The cybersecurity skills gap means there may not be enough qualified professionals to handle the complexities of a comprehensive data security strategy.

Introducing DSPM

That’s where Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) comes in. By providing better visibility and control over data, DSPM helps entities protect their valuable information.

At its core, DSPM is about understanding and managing data security posture in cloud-native environments. It helps firms gain complete visibility into where their data lives, who has access to it, and whether it’s at risk. By pinpointing vulnerabilities, preventing unauthorized access, and maintaining compliance with evolving regulations, DSPM gives organizations the tools they need to stay on top of threats and keep control over their data.

Gaining Control and Visibility Over Data

One of the biggest advantages of DSPM is that it allows businesses to gain real-time visibility into their data security, particularly across complex, multi-cloud environments. Here’s how DSPM tools improve data visibility and control:

Automated Data Discovery and Classification

Managing data can be a huge challenge, especially when it’s scattered across a slew of cloud platforms. DSPM tools automatically discover and classify data, identifying sensitive information like personally identifiable information (PII) or payment card details. This helps adequately protect data through encryption, masking, or other security measures.

For instance, DSPM can scan large datasets across multiple environments and flag data that requires special handling based on regulatory requirements or potential exposure risks. This lets security teams maintain a complete, accurate data inventory and ensures compliance with relevant regulations.

Anomaly Detection and Threat Identification

Another key benefit is DSPM’s ability to spot anomalous activities that could signal a security event. By using advanced algorithms to analyze data, DSPM solutions identify patterns that don’t match typical behavior, such as strange network traffic or unauthorized access attempts. This real-time detection helps security teams quickly respond to potential threats and limit the impact of a breach.

For example, a DSPM tool might flag a sudden spike in data transfers or multiple failed login attempts, giving teams the chance to investigate before the situation escalates.

Predictive Threat Analytic

DSPM can also predict future risks. By analyzing historical data, DSPM tools can spot potential vulnerabilities before they’re exploited. This could be identifying weak spots in the network or predicting likely attack vectors, which helps businesses prioritize their security efforts and proactively address potential issues.

An example could be these tools flagging a system showing early signs of vulnerability to a particular type of attack, allowing it to be patched before an incident happens.

Dynamic Access Control

With sensitive data spread across multiple systems, controlling who has access to what is critical. DSPM platforms enforce dynamic access controls that adjust based on user behavior, location, and role within the business. In this way, only the right people have access to the right data, cutting the risk of unauthorized access or insider threats.

Why DSPM Solutions Are Worth It

A well-implemented DSPM solution doesn’t just help businesses tackle these challenges—it comes with a host of other benefits.

These platforms usually feature a centralized dashboard for managing data security. By integrating discovery, classification, risk assessment, and policy enforcement in one place, these platforms make it easier to track and manage security across cloud environments.

With continuous monitoring and risk assessments, DSPM solutions provide real-time insights into the organization’s data security posture. This includes identifying potential threats, understanding attack paths, and prioritizing vulnerabilities based on their likely impact.

Robust DSPM tools come with built-in compliance templates and reporting features, which can dramatically reduce the time and effort needed to maintain regulatory compliance.

Also, DSPM doesn’t have to work in isolation. When integrated with other cloud-native security tools like Cloud Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPPs), it creates a holistic security approach that covers all layers of the business’s cloud infrastructure.

Strengthen Your Data Security Strategy

Data breaches are an unfortunate inevitability; the only way to limit their impact is to take a proactive approach to data security. DSPM offers a powerful way to protect data, improve visibility, and comply with changing regulations.

By integrating DSPM into the broader security framework, security teams can reduce risks, safeguard their data, and ensure that their organizations stay ahead of emerging threats.

About the author:

Kirsten Doyle has been in the technology journalism and editing space for nearly 24 years, during which time she has developed a great love for all aspects of technology, as well as words themselves. Her experience spans B2B tech, with a lot of focus on cybersecurity, cloud, enterprise, digital transformation, and data centre. Her specialties are in news, thought leadership, features, white papers, and PR writing, and she is an experienced editor for both print and online publications. She is also a regular writer at Bora.