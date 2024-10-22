How to Change PDF Background Color? Try These 4 Methods!

PDF (Portable Document Format) has become a widely used file format for storing various types of documents, including papers, technical documentation, company material, and personal information. Sometimes, the PDF background color may need to be changed to improve readability, reduce eye strain, or personalize it.

Do you also need to change the background color of the PDF? If you have the need but don’t know how to change the PDF background color, you can read this post to get some useful ways to help you do that.

Method 1. Use MiniTool PDF Editor

MiniTool PDF Editor is a free PDF editor that provides the Background feature to help you set or change the background color you like with ease. Also, this PDF editor offers various PDF editing features to help you modify text, links, images, and other elements in PDF files.

What’s more, this feature-rich tool can also help you to make conversions between different file formats, including PDF to PDF/A, PDF to PPT, Word to PDF, image to PDF, and more. You can even convert Word, PPT, and Excel files to images, or HEIC files to PNG, JPG, BMP, or TIF formats.

Here’s how to use it to change the PDF background color:

Step 1. Download and install MiniTool PDF Editor on your computer. Then, use it to open the PDF file that you want to change its background color.

Step 2. Go to the Edit tab from the top toolbar, and then click Background. Next, select Update Background.

Step 3. In the pop-up Update Background window, click the down arrow next to Color, and then choose the background color you want to change.

Tip: You can also click the Color Picker to select the color you want to set as the background color.

Step 4. After choosing the background color, you can also set the Appearance, Position, and Page Range in the Update Background window.

Step 5. Once done, click OK to save the changes and the PDF background will change into the color you choose.

Method 2. Use Adobe Acrobat Reader

Adobe Acrobat Reader is also a professional and reliable PDF editor that can help you to change the background color of a PDF easily. Here’s how to proceed:

Launch Adobe Acrobat Reader on your computer and open the PDF that you want to change the background color in this app. Go to the Tool tab and select Edit PDF . Select More > Background > Add . In the Source section, select the color you like in the From color . After that, click OK to apply your changes.

Method 3. Use Google Docs

If you prefer not to download and install any software on your PC, you can use the online tool Google Docs to change the background color of a PDF. Here’s how:

Step 1. Open your browser, navigate to the Google Drive website, and then update the PDF file that you want to change the background color here.

Step 2. Then, right-click the file and select Open with > Google Docs.

Step 3. Go to the File tab and select Page Setup from its drop-down menu.

Step 4. In the Page setup window, click the down arrow under Page color to choose the color you prefer.

Step 5. Next, you can also set Orientation, Paper size, and Margins in the window.

Step 6. Once done, click OK to save the changes, and then the PDF background color will be changed successfully.

Method 4. Use Microsoft Word

If you have installed Microsoft Word on your PC, you can also use it to change the PDF background color. To do that, you can do the following steps:

Step 1. Launch Microsoft Word on your PC, go to File > Open, and then click Browse to select the PDF that you want to change the background color.

Step 2. In the pop-up window, click OK to continue.

Step 3. Go to the Design tab, choose Page Color, and then select the color you like from the menu.

Step 4. After that, go to the File tab, and click Save As > This PC.

Step 5. In the pop-up window, choose a safe location for the file, and choose PDF (*.pdf) from the drop-down menu of Save as type.

Step 6. Next, click Save, and the PDF background color will be changed successfully.

In Conclusion

How to change the PDF background color? Now, you may already know the answers. This post provides 4 practical ways to help you change the background color of a PDF. If you also have the need, you can choose the way you prefer in this post to complete it with ease.