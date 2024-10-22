How to Add Downloaded Songs to Spotify [Best Tutorial]

If you are a Spotify user, you might find that not every song is available on the platform. Some content might be removed from Spotify due to copyright restrictions or other reasons. If you still want to listen to these songs on Spotify, you may need to obtain the songs from other sources or download songs from Spotify as local files in advance, so that you can add them to Spotify to complete your music collection.

So, how to add downloaded songs to Spotify? This article will provide you with a complete guide to help you accomplish this task quickly.

Part 1. How to Add Downloaded Songs to the Spotify Mobile App

To organize your music collection, discover how to easily incorporate tracks that you’ve downloaded into the Spotify app on your mobile device. Wave goodbye to dispersed music and hello to a cohesive listening experience. You can easily add your favorite local tunes to Spotify and utilize all of its features. To easily improve your music library while on the go, simply follow these steps.

How to Add Downloaded Songs to Spotify on Android

Spotify on your Android device allows you to listen to tracks that you’ve downloaded by combining all of your music in one app. Follow these instructions to easily include your local music on Spotify.

STEP 1. Open your Android device’s Spotify app. Make sure your Spotify account is logged in. To access your playlists, settings, and music collection, press “Your Library” at the bottom of the screen.

STEP 2. In the “Your Library” section, scroll through the menu and find the option labeled “Local Files.” Tap on it to view the local music files stored on your device.

STEP 3. Look through the folders visible in the “Local Files” section to find the one containing your downloaded music. This will allow Spotify to access and display these files within the app.

STEP 4. Once you choose the folder, your downloaded songs appear in Spotify’s “Local Files” section, ready to play and add to your playlists for seamless listening.

How to Add Downloaded Songs to Spotify on iPhone

Integrating your downloaded tracks with Spotify allows you to listen to all of your music in one location on your iPhone. To easily add your local music to the Spotify app, follow these steps.

STEP 1. Tap the app icon on the home screen to launch the Spotify app on your iPhone. To enter the settings menu, tap the gear symbol in the top-right corner of the home screen.

STEP 2. Scroll down the options menu to the “Show Local Files” section. Toggle this switch to enable it, which allows Spotify to display local music files stored on your device.

STEP 3. To return to the main screen, tap the back arrow or select “Your Library” at the bottom of the screen. Then, you will now see a “Local Files” option in the menu. Tap on it to view the local files that Spotify has detected on your device.

STEP 4. Browse through the folders and select the one that contains your downloaded songs. This will add the music files from the selected folder to your Spotify library.

Now, your downloaded songs are available on Spotify. Seamlessly integrate them into your playlists for a unified listening experience with your streaming music.

Part 2. How to Add Downloaded Songs to Spotify Desktop App

Adding your downloaded songs to the Spotify desktop app is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to integrate your local music files seamlessly into your Spotify library on Windows PC or MacBook/iMac:

STEP 1. Launch the Spotify desktop app on your computer. Make sure your Spotify account is logged in.

STEP 2. Go to the upper-left corner of the Spotify app and select the “Edit” menu. Click the drop-down menu and choose “Preferences.” This will cause the settings menu to appear, where you can adjust the different Spotify features.

STEP 3. Scroll down the options page after finding the “Local Files” section. You’ll notice an option here called “Show Local Files.” Toggle this one to make it active. Spotify may now play music files that are stored on your PC, thanks to this configuration.

STEP 4. After enabling local files, navigate to “Your Library” in the Spotify app’s left-hand sidebar. You will now see a new option called “Local Files.” Click on it to access your local music library within Spotify.

STEP 5. In the “Local Files” section, click on “Add a Source.” This will cause a file browser window to pop up, allowing you to choose the folder that holds the songs you downloaded.

STEP 6. Locate the folder containing your music files and select “OK” or “Open.” Spotify will scan this folder and add the files to your local library.

STEP 7. Your downloaded music will show up in the “Local Files” section of your library once the folder has been added. With Spotify Premium, you can sync these files to your mobile devices if they are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, allowing you to enjoy your music on the go.

Spotify will integrate your downloaded songs into your library, enabling you to play them alongside streaming tracks. You can create playlists that mix local files and Spotify’s catalog, providing a seamless listening experience.

Bonus: How Can I Get Spotify Music Local Downloads?

As mentioned above, to prevent your favorite songs from being removed from Spotify, you can use a reliable Spotify to MP3 online converter to download them as local files in advance. Then, you can upload these files to the Spotify platform, allowing you to sync and enjoy the local audio on any device with the Spotify app installed.

How can you achieve this? TuneFab Spotify Music Converter is here for you. It is one of the best Spotify music downloaders, tested extensively and suitable for both Windows and Mac systems. This powerful application supports converting songs to MP3, WAV, and other formats supported by Spotify for upload, directly through its built-in Spotify web player. Afterward, you can easily add the converted DRM-free audio files to the Spotify platform, making it convenient and quick.

More Features of TuneFab Spotify Music Converter: Convert Spotify music in batch at 35X faster speed. Save music with customized quality settings just as the original. Well-preserve all original ID3 tags and metadata info. Ensures reliable performance and a high success rate for music conversions. Sort songs by title, artist, album, or duration, and control conversions with stop/restart options. Enjoy free lifetime updates and dependable technical support.

STEP 1. Download the TuneFab Spotify Music Converter on Mac or Windows by going to the official TuneFab website. Launch it and use the integrated online player to sign into your Spotify account. This enables direct Spotify library access for TuneFab.

STEP 2. Use TuneFab Spotify Music Converter to browse your Spotify library and download the songs, albums, playlists, or podcasts you want. To pick many files at once, click the “Add” button or use the drag-and-drop functionality.

STEP 3. Select the output format for your downloaded music (e.g., MP3, M4A, WAV, FLAC). Adjust quality settings such as bit rate and sample rate to match your preferences.

STEP 4. Click the “Convert” button to start the download and conversion procedure. This software will swiftly convert and save the selected Spotify music to your local drive. Once the conversion is finished, you can access your downloaded music files from the specified output folder. Then, you can use any device or media player of your choosing to enjoy your Spotify music offline.

Now, you can then even add these downloaded music files to your Spotify app if you want. This makes your listening hassle-free and streamlined.

Conclusion

Spotify music downloads don’t have to be difficult to add. By following these simple instructions, you can quickly add your favorite songs to your Spotify library and ensure that you never run out of your favorite music. Additionally, you can use TuneFab Spotify Music Downloader to get your music library offline in advance, and then add downloaded songs to Spotify to avoid song-management troubles.