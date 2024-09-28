How to Achieve a Natural Look with Human Hairpieces for Women? 

When it comes to a wig, we are always ambiguous as to whether they can give us a natural look or not. Whether you are wearing human hair pieces to hide your hair loss or because you love experimenting with your looks, we all can agree that it should look as natural as possible. A hair topper is a lifesaver for individuals with hair loss or thinning hair. These handy accessories, often made of human hair, can provide instant volume and coverage for your natural hair.

Hair toppers for women are easily accessible in numerous sizes, shapes, types, and lengths. They are designed in distinct ways to hide the bald areas that create trouble in getting a good appearance. For instance, some hair toppers give extra coverage to the roots. Some are specially designed to conceal the sides and back of the scalp. However, the proper selection is the key to achieving a seamless and natural look with a hair topper.

One of the best ways to get a natural look for a wig is to choose a wig of human hair. Hair stylists design Human hair pieces in a way that feels natural. Human hair pieces are more expensive than other wigs. However, regarding durability and real look, no wigs can beat human hair pieces. Natural hair offers more realistic-looking wigs than synthetic hair wigs. But the most important thing is that whatever option you choose in the wig, be sure that it gives you comfort and that you enjoy wearing it.

Why are Natural Human Hair Pieces the Best?

It offers excellent shine and natural flow to hair. When you choose human hair pieces, you always have more colour options, so you can choose which matches your complexion and hair colour. Remy human hair pieces are one of the premium options in wigs. It gives a perfect finish to your overall personality. It gives a natural human hair-like finish, and it moves freely without effort. It reduces hair tangling. It feels more silky and neat.

A few styling tips can also make it look as natural as possible.

Tips to Achieve a Natural Look



1. Knowing your suitable size: Always remember to take appropriate measurements in inches instead of small, medium, and large sizes. Bio hair makes human hair pieces more snug, so always consider that.

Length of the hair: Always choose the length of the human hair pieces you feel most confident in. It gives the confidence to have a realistic look. Lace front: It makes the hair and hairline look like they’re growing from your scalp. The hairline should be thinner than the rest of the wig for the most realistic look. Dimensional colours: Using only one colour in a wig will make it look super wiggy. Natural hair has shades of highlights and lowlights due to our products and the sun. So, always look for highlights or lowlights in a wig-like balayage! Ear tabs: If you have your own bio hair, you can pull it out. But you should keep the ear tabs to make it look like you have sideburns. Lift the roots along the hairline: Use a comb to lift the roots from the lace after every wash. This will give the look that the hair is growing out of your scalp! This is a pro tip that gives you a pro vibe. Layers: Adding layers makes the look more bouncy and natural. It also removes the bulkiness that most wigs tend to have. Consider Your Face Shape: Understanding your face shape is essential when selecting human hair pieces for women . Different face shapes complement different hairstyles differently. The correct and exact hair topper can help you balance and complement your new look.

Here are some details below to find the exact match of topper that suits your face shape.

Oval Face Shape: If you have an oval face shape, consider yourself lucky. This shape is unique and suits many hairstyles. You can experiment with various topper styles, from long and flowing to short and chic. Ensure the hair topper doesn’t overwhelm your face and maintains a natural balance. Square Face Shape: Square faces have strong, angular features, so you will want to choose a hair topper that softens those angles. Consider styles with soft waves or layers to add curves to your look. Round Face Shape: Round faces often benefit from hairstyles that add height and volume. Always off for hair toppers with some height at the crown or styles incorporating layers. This can help your face appear slimmer and more balanced. Heart-Shaped Face: For those with heart-shaped faces, the goal is to balance the broader forehead with a narrow chin. Hair toppers with layered styles can effectively achieve this balance, especially around the Chin area. Long Face Shape: Long faces benefit from hair toppers that add width and volume to the sides. Styles with curls, waves, or layers can create the illusion of a broader face. Avoid very long and straight styles. Diamond Face Shape: Diamond faces typically have a narrow forehead and chin with wider cheekbones. Look for hair toppers that add fullness at the temples and crown while keeping the chin area relatively sleek. Professional Stylist: Always get a professional wig stylist to cut your wigs. This is important for women because every hairdresser cannot work with these hair pieces! Imperfect parting: Imperfect parting helps to look more natural. Mess it up using a comb or brushing some hairs to the other side. Glue it, if necessary: When it is windy or you are unsure while doing high-intensity activities like roller coaster rides, please glue it down properly.

How to Take Care of Human Hair Piece for a Natural Look Every Time

Prioritizing the health and well-being of your hair is a must. Caring for and maintaining your hair by following some safety tips is essential to get the proper outcome of a wig.

Always remember to take the same care as you would for your hair. You can use the same products made for natural hair. You can constantly condition and hydrate them to take good care of them.

Avoid excessive heat styling. To prevent damage, choose heatless styling methods like twist-outs or braid-outs. Cutting and trimming your hair is very helpful in blending your natural hair with the hair topper.

You can go to a salon and tell the stylist what hairpiece you want. They will suggest the best cut for a seamless blend.

Your natural hair must be cleaned because dirt will also cover it. You don’t want germs to breed on your natural hair by keeping it dirty. Use a high-quality, lightweight conditioner or cream to keep natural, real hair healthy and clean.

Get the Natural Look with Superhairpieces

So what are you waiting for? Whenever you buy hair pieces made of human hair, we are here to offer you numerous and unending options. Follow a few tips here and there, and you are good to go. Superhairpieces for the win!