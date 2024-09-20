How Much Does An Off-Grid Setup With Solar Panels Cost?

From a holistic point of view, the costs of an off-grid solar setup in New Zealand come down to the type of life you want to live. They can vary wildly depending on how much comfort you want to have! Going off-grid has fluctuating costs, and you need to consider things like solar panels, batteries, and everything else you need to keep you living comfortably.

For around $2000 to $4000, you can start with a small off-grid solar kit (solar panels, batteries, inverter, charge controller, wiring, etc.) to run your lights and fridge and charge your phone. Then, you have other costs to consider. Cooking can be cheap with a portable gas cooker or wood stove.

You can start very cheap, but you might live a subsistence lifestyle for a few months as you slowly add and save for the off-grid solar setup to create the fully functioning home you want. Others want it to be perfect from day one and might consider spending over $20,000 on solar panels and systems. We recommend starting with a solar system that will suit your day-one needs, with the option to expand to a home like Marcia’s.

What are Some Ways You Can Save on Off-Grid Solar Panels?

The big thing for most people who want to go off-grid is that they are most likely living an urban or suburban lifestyle before they start. If you’re connected to the grid, you’re living more luxuriously (in terms of energy use) than off-grid. Off-grid living typically requires you to make a few compromises. If you leave the lights on in rooms you aren’t in or run an electric blanket all night in winter, that behaviour changes quickly because it draws a lot of power from off-grid solar panels.

To save on solar panels, start by evaluating where your energy usage goes. What are your really big power draws every day? Do you need to use electricity for your oven or stovetop? Do you like to run the heater at night? Those are things you can’t do on solar (without having a very big, expensive system) because you will use up your energy very quickly and have none left over for everything else.

You can save money by switching all your heating and cooking to wood-burning. This allows you to get a smaller solar kit and use your solar panels for other things, such as refrigerators and lighting. If you’ve had high quotes for solar that make it seem out of reach, read this.

You may want to expand your solar kit with more solar panels later, but even a small kit lets you live comfortably if you’re not using these power-hungry items.

Outside of solar, there are ways to save or spread your costs on your off-grid lifestyle. Many of our customers have chosen to do the lion’s share of the building work on their shelters, whether converting a house bus, renovating a caravan, or buying just the shell of a tiny house to finish themselves. Maybe it’s shabby, but you can make it your own and still be warm, comfortable, and dry.

Transitioning to an off-grid life often means making small compromises and temporarily giving up some modern luxuries, but it’s still a very rewarding process with many incentives.

The Benefits of Using Solar Energy For Living Off-Grid

The biggest way to save money before going off-grid is to DIY with GridFree. In three easy steps, you can get your off-grid solar panels up and running by choosing the perfect solar power system suited to your lifestyle.

Our kits include everything you need to generate, store, and use power off-grid, including a solar panel, batteries, an inverter, and everything in between. They work seamlessly together to provide an easy installation process, and our kits include step-by-step instructions for those who aren’t familiar with installing these.

Then, once you have found the perfect kit, you can DIY your setup, choose where you make your compromises and save on labour costs, getting exactly what you want at your desired price. Once you’re all up and running, you can enjoy the freedom of living with off-grid solar power anywhere and enjoy long-term financial savings. We provide support from when you go off-grid to several years when you live freely on your solar kit.

The big piece of advice everyone shares off-grid: get used to managing your resources. You’ll live free from the grid and city life, so you control your power, water, and other resources. If you get used to managing all parts of the process from day one, you’ll save yourself a lot of heartache and money in the long run. A DIY solar kit gives you the freedom to get what you need with the right amount of compromise you’re willing to make on price and lifestyle.

Budgeting Tips and Advice

Before you’re ready to move off-grid, look at how you currently use your power. Work out what you need and what’s nice to have. You don’t have to live like a caveman; compromise on frivolous power usage.

Switch to energy-efficient appliances like LED lights and high-energy-star appliances. Switch to alternative energy, like gas or wood burning for heating, which will mean you can use energy from your solar panel more effectively elsewhere.

Get used to handling things instead of letting someone tell you what you need. That way, you can make the right decision for your needs instead of being sold something inappropriate. Be willing to make mistakes. That’s one thing all of our customers tell us. You’ll make mistakes, but there are always opportunities to learn more.