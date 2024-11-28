How Business Reputation Becomes the Key Digital Asset in Modern Economic Realities

What’s one thing you can’t imagine the modern economy without? Digitalization. Technology has reshaped traditional business practices, making them more advanced and shifting much of their operation into the digital world. Right? This shift has also transformed the way we view economic assets—now, a company’s reputation is gaining unprecedented importance. It has become a massive digital cyber that can significantly impact a brand’s market value, its ability to attract investors, retain customers, and recruit top talent. Reputation is no longer just an intangible concept but a strategic capital that requires the same level of care and management as financial resources.

Dima Raketa, CEO of Reputation House—one of the global leading reputation management agencies—explains how business’ image becomes the most important digital asset in modern realities.

Reputation is your asset

Today, it’s impossible to ignore how quickly a company’s reputation can shift. Social media, online reviews, and ratings have made it so every little interaction counts. A brand’s reputation isn’t just a vague idea anymore—it’s a real asset that influences how people see and interact with a business.

As Dima Raketa says, “Companies now have to stay on top of how they’re being perceived while also shaping that perception. This could mean creating content that truly connects with their audience, jumping into discussions online, or using thoughtful marketing strategies to build trust. The reality is, every review, comment, or post can make a difference—it’s all part of what shapes how people view the brand.”

Why brands must pay attention to their image

Reputation directly affects financial performance. According to research by consulting firm IPSOS, more than 87% of buyers make purchasing decisions taking into account a company’s reputation. As a result, we got a simple formula — negative reviews and scandals lead to substantial financial losses. Period. For example, after the 2018 data breach incident involving Facebook, the company’s market capitalization dropped by more than $100 billion.

Another striking example is Volkswagen, which faced the “Dieselgate” (aka Volkswagen emissions scandal) in 2015. The revelation of emissions data manipulation resulted in billions of dollars in fines and in the deepest damage to the brand’s reputation, impacting both sales and consumer trust.

A company’s reputation plays a big role in attracting and keeping top talent. These days, people aren’t just looking for a paycheck—they’re paying attention to things like corporate culture and social values. A strong image can set a company apart in a crowded job market. In fact, LinkedIn reports that 75% of job seekers check out a company’s reputation before applying, and any negative buzz can quickly turn potential candidates away.

Reputation is just as important when it comes to building and maintaining business relationships. Investors and partners naturally gravitate toward companies with a strong, positive image and a track record of accountability. This is especially true now, with ESG (environmental, social, and governance) factors becoming a key focus for many investors.

Now it is getting pretty clear that reputation is not a soft factor but a powerful asset that impacts every facet of business success.

What to expect?

Well, today, a brand’s reputation has become a real, measurable asset that directly impacts profits and competitiveness. Businesses that know how to manage their reputation online have a clear edge. Those that ignore it risk losing out in a world that’s moving faster than ever.

Managing reputation is now an ongoing effort that requires strategic thinking and investment. Consumers and business partners are more informed and demanding than ever, making reputation a critical part of success. Companies need to make reputation management a central part of their overall strategy, using modern tools and proven methods to stay ahead.

It’s time for businesses to stop treating reputation as an afterthought. It should be seen as a core part of the business model—one that requires investing in monitoring tools, social responsibility programs, and building a culture of accountability.

Dima Raketa concludes, “At the end of the day, reputation is the one asset that you can’t buy, only earn—and it’s more important than ever in a world where everyone has access to information at their fingertips.”