HERE’S!! Where to Watch Usyk vs. Fury 2 (Free) Live Streaming on Reddit

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 Live streaming One of the biggest bouts Boxing history took place on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

One of the biggest boxing matches of December 21 2024 is fast approaching. That fight is the highly anticipated “Reignited” heavyweight rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury 2. Usyk’s WBA, WBC and WBO world heavyweight titles will be on the line when the two step into the ring on Saturday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We look at when the Usyk vs. Fury

Here’s everything you need to know about Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2?

When is Usyk vs Fury 2? Date, Start Time

Date: Saturday, December 21

Start Time: 11am ET

Main event ring walks (approx): 6pm ET

What Channel is Usyk vs Fury 2 Stream

U.S: DAZN

UK: DAZN

Where is the Usyk vs Fury 2 Fight?

Held in the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Usyk vs Fury 2 Undercard

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury; For Usyk’s WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight titles

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Ishmael Davis; Light middleweight

Moses Itauma vs. Demsey McKean; Heavyweight

Johnny Fisher vs. Dave Allen; Heavyweight

Peter McGrail v Rhys Edwards; Super featherweight

Isaac Lowe vs. Lee McGregor; Featherweight

Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin; Light-heavyweight

Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez; Heavyweight

Usyk vs. Fury 2 Live Stream in the US

Usyk vs. Fury 2 Live Stream in the UK

In the U.K you'll likely see ring walks at around 10 p.m. GMT. It's live on BT Sport Box Office where it costs £19.95.

Usyk vs. Fury 2 Live Stream in the AUS

In Australia, Usyk vs. Fury 2 is live on Sunday at 5 a.m. AEDT on Kayo where it costs AUS $22.95 — but you don’t need a Kayo subscription to stream the event.

How to Watch Usyk vs. Fury 2 Live Stream

Usyk vs. Fury 2 Live in over 200 countries across the globe (excluding Mexico and Latin America).

Fight fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch the fight on DAZN

Boxing fans in the UK can watch Usyk vs. Fury 2 exclusively through Sky Sports. In Australia you can watch through the Main Event on Foxtel PPV.

ESPN Channel

Fans in the US can watch the Usyk vs. Fury 2 Fight on ESPN+.

The price for the Pay Per View is about $6.99

