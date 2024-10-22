Here’s Where to Watch “Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk” Live Streams On Reddit

Boxing Streams. Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury Live Stream Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Ring On Fire! For the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF belts, Tyson Fury takes on Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight fight on Saturday, May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Ring walks in Saudi Arabia are anticipated to begin at about 11 p.m. UK and Ireland time. For pricing and ticketing information, as well as press conferences and weigh-in time, visit the website.

The undisputed heavyweight showdown is back on. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to meet on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia with all four recognized titles in the heavyweight division at stake. The fight was first set to take place in February, but a cut suffered by Fury in training camp delayed the matchup by three months. The teams have arrived in the Middle East ready to finally decide who the best heavyweight in the world truly is.

Watch Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Fight Live Stream is Free?

There are no free options here available but if you want to watch this fight from anywhere without cable without VPN i recommend you a low cost way it 100% secure and trusted online tv stream service just visit this link below.

In a highly anticipated matchup on Saturday, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will square off to determine who will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999. Everything you need to know about the Sky Sports Box Office matchup is provided here.

Tell me Details about DAZN’s PPV boxing live stream?

They have aired PPV fights from promoters like Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, and others on their platform for an additional fee for existing subscribers.

Major PPV fights they have aired include bouts involving Canelo Alvarez, Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Gennadiy Golovkin, Anthony Joshua, and more top boxers.

The PPV costs are typically in the $60-$80 range for big events in addition to the regular DAZN subscription fee.

They utilise their app and website to stream the PPV boxing events live in HD for users who purchase them.

How to watch Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk on TNT Sports Box Office in the UK and expected start and ring walk times

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will meet in an undisputed heavyweight title clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 18, live on TNT Sports Box Office. We preview everything you need to know about the fight, including how to watch Fury v Usyk on TNT Sports Box Office in the UK and details on when the fight will start and expected ring walk times.

However, to actually view a specific upcoming PPV boxing event streamed by DAZN, you would need to be a subscriber to their service and purchase that event’s pay-per-view access through their platform. I don’t have a direct way to provide the live stream itself.

When will Fury and Usyk square off?

On Saturday, May 18, Fury and Usyk will square off in a 12-round heavyweight fight. The main event’s ring walks are scheduled for 11 p.m. UK time and 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 19 and The fight will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The build-up will be aired on Sky Sports Box Office at 4 p.m. UK time, while Sky Sports Action will air the undercard for two hours starting at the same time.

Where is the fight between Fury and Usyk happening?

Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the match. The highly anticipated heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou took place in the same location in March 2024.

How much is the fight and how can I book it?

Up to Friday, May 17 at midnight, the event will cost £24.95 for Sky subscribers in the UK and €27.95 for Sky (and Virgin Media) users in the Republic of Ireland.

After then, all “self-service” reservations (remote control/online) will cost £24.95/€27.95; reservations made over the phone (via an agent or IVR) will cost £29.95/€32.95. However, if an agent is used, a £2 booking fee will be charged.

After May 18 at midnight, the event pricing will return to £24.95/€27.95 (ROI).

Here are some details about major boxing TV/online streaming services and platforms:

DAZN

Subscription streaming service that has secured rights to many major boxing promotions

Airs flights from Matchroom, Golden Boy, and others on their platform

Has pay-per-view model for biggest events like Canelo Alvarez fights

Costs $19.99/month or $149.99/year, plus PPV fees

ESPN+

Streaming service from ESPN that carries Top Rank boxing events

Features cards headlined by champions like Naoya Inoue, Shakur Stevenson

$9.99 per month or $99.99 annually

Some biggest Top Rank PPVs air on ESPN+ PPV

Showtime

Premium cable channel that has long been a home for boxing

Streams fights on their apps/websites for subscribers

Showtime PPV has featured marquee bouts like Wilder vs. Fury trilogies

$10.99 monthly after introductory pricing

FITE.TV

Digital platform specialising in combat sports broadcasting

Carries many smaller promotions’ shows on PPV basis

Costs vary based on event, but many in $20-$50 range

Available globally via website and apps

Most major networks/cable channels with boxing rights like FOX, ESPN, DAZN also distribute PPV fights via traditional TV providers in addition to their streaming platforms. Online piracy of streams remains an issue for the sport as well.

Who is the undercard for Fury vs. Usyk?

When he fights Anthony Cacace, the unbeaten Joe Cordina will defend his IBF super-featherweight championship. Cordina’s record is 17 wins, 0 losses, and 0 draws. She won 9 of her matches via knockout. Cacace, who has a record of 21 victories, 1 defeat, 0 draws, and 7 knockouts, will enter the ring.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: For the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight titles

Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis; For the vacant IBF cruiserweight title

Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace; For the Cordina’s IBF super featherweight title

Frank Sanchez vs. Agit Kabayel; Heavyweight

Moses Itauma vs. Ilija Mezencev; Heavyweight

Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Wahab; Lightweight

Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirawn Safar; Light heavyweight

Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivtr; Light heavyweight

David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz; Cruiserweight

Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi; Featherweight

Times of the Fury-Usyk weigh-in and press conference

On Thursday, May 16, at 7 p.m. UK time, Fury and Usyk are expected to hold their pre-fight news conferences.

On Friday, May 17, at the same time, the weigh-in will begin.

Both of the build-up events are broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Usyk and Fury’s combat histories

Fury is the world heavyweight champion at the moment, held by the WBC. In his most recent fight, Fury came off the mat to defeat former UFC champion Ngannou by a small margin via split decision.

Since moving from cruiserweight, where he was the undisputed champion, Usyk has been unbeaten in his professional career. Joshua was easily defeated by the Ukrainian in their two heavyweight bouts, which took place in September 2021 and August 2022. In his most recent fight, Usyk defeated Daniel Dubois in the ninth round to maintain his crown as the IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight champion.

Professional boxing statistics for Tyson Fury

35 years old

6 feet 9 inches tall; 35 bouts total

34-1 record (0 KOs)

The professional boxing statistics of Oleksandr Usyk

37 years old

6 feet 3 inches in height; 21 bouts total

21-0 overall (14 KOs)

Odds and predictions for Fury vs Usyk

With Sky Bet, Tyson Fury is the 5/6 slight favorite to win—3/1 by KO/TKO and 7/4 by decision. Usyk has odds of 4/1 by knockout and 2/1 by split decision to win. It’s a 14/1 chance to draw.

(Risks as of May 18)

Preview of the fight: “Everyone is anticipating it”

Tyson Fury:

It’s not a personal matter. For both combatants, it’s all about business. I don’t detest him, but there’s a lot on the line. I like him as a combatant and a guy. The man’s accomplishments would have to be respected by everybody. He is the undisputed cruiserweight champion and the unified heavyweight champion.

“I am the finest. All I’m doing is protecting my “best-ness” from him. There is a reason why we have weight categories. Typically, the cruiserweights are discovered wanting when they challenge the big guns. Size counts a lot, so you can beat the ordinary large ones, but not the exceptionally huge ones. These are actualities.

Alexander Krassyuk, the promoter of Oleksandr Usyk:

“This battle is one of a lifetime. Everyone on the planet is anticipating it. Let’s hope and pray that Tyson steps into the ring.

“I can tell you about Usyk’s secret weapon; the only issue is that it’s not really a secret. His heart, head, experience, and boxing prowess serve as his weapons. And his discipline is the primary difference between him and Tyson Fury. That is his greatest quality and his most formidable weapon.” Here will be live bolgs…..

Fury v Usyk: Betting Odds

Tyson Fury – 4/5

Draw – 14/1

Oleksandr Usyk – 1/1

Odds Correct as of 08/03/2024

See all Boxing betting odds at talkSPORT BET

The Fury v Usyk live stream sees the undisputed heavyweight championship defend his strap against the popular Californian pugilist. Here’s everything you need to know to watch online with and without a PPV. Here Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will take the ring on Saturday May 18) at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here are all the ways to stream live free online.





