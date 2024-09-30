Media hail it as the“Dealof the Century”

In a bold new development set to shake up the UK’s medical profession, and target doctors, the General Medical Council (GMC) has joined forces with the media personalities, Sasha Rodoy& Nicola Dowling to launch a new initiative that promises substantial changes in how patient claims are handled. This unprecedented collaboration aims to empower patients and ensure they receive the compensation they deserve. The venture www.100kthroughgmc.com already has over 30 enquiries in less than a week of launch .The step also aims to clean up the UK system of the domination of foreign doctors, especially surgeon and put them in their place.

“A positive step forward: a patient and advocate celebrate new compensation practices under the GMC’s initiative.”

Under the newly established Compensation Division, led by Sasha Rodoy, patients will be able to file claims against doctors simply by a one page complaint via Sasha Rodoy’s venture, immediately getting financial support and have atotal streamlined process.

Rodoy’s role will be crucial in facilitating claims, which could now result in significantly higher payouts—between £250,000 and £500,000—marking a radical shift from the previously modest compensation amounts. Every case approved by Sasha Rodoy will be guaranteed to be listed in a Fitness to Practise (FTP) hearing, with parallel personal injury claims being filed through the endeavours of Sasha Rodoy to ensure the compensation minimum of £100k is met, and in most cases, multi-million payouts.

Celebrating this as a victory for patient rights, it indeed does carry strong implications for the medical community. The pressure on healthcare professionals has never been higher, and the potential for legal action against medical professionals has increased vastly, stretching the medical system further especially for overseas doctors.

This initiative could mark a new era of medical accountability in the UK, drawing on compensation practices more akin to those seen in the U.S., where legal claims and large payouts are commonplace.

The GMC has marked a new era of patient empowerment

No longer are lawyers needed for claims. A simple complaint of any doubt or dissatisfaction by the patient and a letter of authority to Sasha Rodoy will ensure a FTP hearing listing.

This gives the power back to the patients to dominate the post-Covid spoilt medical fraternity which needs to be sued for any and every thing. The GMC’s decision to partner with Sasha Rodoy undoubtedly raises the level of compensations industry and an era of heightened litigation within the NHS and private sectors.

In this evolving landscape, one thing is clear: doctors will need to adapt quickly, as the cost of failure has never been higher. Adapt or perish or else leave the UK.

Andrew Cook

For more details: www.100kthroughgmc.com

This gives the power back to the patients to dominate the post-Covid spoilt medical fraternity which needs to be sued for any and every thing. The GMC’s decision to partner with Sasha Rodoy undoubtedly raises the level of compensations industry and an era of heightened litigation within the NHS and private sectors.