Give Your Cosmetic Boxes the ‘X’ Factor They Deserve. Here’s How

Cosmetics is one of the world’s leading industries that attracts record clientele every year. The reason is that people today have become extra conscious about their beauty and that’s why they spend a dime on diverse products such as eyeliners, lipsticks, lip balms, serums, and hair oils, among several others.

Have you ever thought that the cosmetic items that people use to elevate their beauty also needthe power ofpackaging to stand out on shelves? After all, it’s not easy for a particular brand to outshine its rivals as each of them exhibits their items in their own distinctive ways to attract maximum clients.

So how do brands create this magic? How do they create custom cosmetic boxes wholeale that give them the ‘X’ factor to surpass their rivals and upscale their businesses? Let’s find out in this article. As a bonus, we’ll also share some finishing types you can utilize to elevate the appeal of your cosmetic boxes. So, let’s begin!

Creating Cosmetic Boxes That Make an Impact

So, what’s the secret behind creating cosmetics packaging that gives your brand the ‘wow’ factor or that extra oomph? Let’s find out how:

1. Create Your Brand’s Persona

Packaging is about promoting your brand’s vision but that comes after you decide on creating its persona or identity. For instance, there is a cosmetics brand that wants to build a luxury persona. This means that using its products is not just about improving the facial beauty of users but also makingthem feel high-class as well. This identity then needs to be exhibited in each of its packaging to set it apart from the competitors.

Similarly, you can also create your brand persona which you can exhibit from your packaging. To give an idea, you can promote your brand as a company that prioritizes the safety of nature above anything else. You can opt for green materials like kraft and card stock that are also robust and recyclable. For the color scheme, you can choose green, white, or brown known for exhibiting earthly vibes and symbolizing purity.

Don’t forget to mention your company’s vision about protecting nature and the steps you’ve taken to fight pollution. You don’t need to be too loud about it but incorporating a subtle touch of symbols, slogans, and colors on every packaging can help you build your brand’s unique identity and give your company that extra mileage against competitors.

2. Create Relevance with the Audience

This part needs to be considered while creating your brand’s identity and choosing designs for your boxes. There are several design ideas in the market that you can select for your packaging. However, if they don’t relate to the audience then there is a high chance your brand might not make that impact let alone create an ‘X’ factor.

A similar holds for your brand’s identity as well. You can choose any idea or vision that you believe your cosmetics brand should promote and become known for. However, if it doesn’t align with the customers’ demands or desires then they won’t be interested in knowing what your brand is offering.

Therefore, you need to do aggressive research before deciding on the design concept for cosmetics packaging and the vision you want to promote. Then, you need to create designs that translate that vision or concept into visual imagery and promote your brand like a silent salesman. You need to consider what the current design trends are. What is your target audience? What are their age groups, genders, likes, dislikes, etc?

3. Don’t Compromise on Basics

You might get a sense of confidence by creating cosmetics packaging that looks attractive but remember, staying true to the roots is essential. This means that even if your boxes are high-class and look absolutely stunning, if they don’t provide the desired security then you might frustrate your clientele in the long run. Let’s take a brief look at three packaging essentials you need to take care of while creating cosmetic boxes:

Security: Remember that the main idea behind using packaging is to secure the items. This has become an even more important requirement today when you need to deliver over long distances. Thus, you need to opt for the finest materials that ensure the security of your products. You can add anti-tamper seals, NFC tags, custom inserts, and apply coating and lamination to increase the safety levels to set your brand apart from the rest when it comes to security.

Remember that the main idea behind using packaging is to secure the items. This has become an even more important requirement today when you need to deliver over long distances. Thus, you need to opt for the finest materials that ensure the security of your products. You can add anti-tamper seals, NFC tags, custom inserts, and apply coating and lamination to increase the safety levels to set your brand apart from the rest when it comes to security.

Marketing: Today's world is all about marketing so you simply can't pay less attention to this aspect just because your box designs look awesome. Therefore, you need to spend time with the graphic design team to decide on how to smartly incorporate marketing elements. You can elevate the marketing standards by adding QR codes and take customers to the digital world, where engaging them for a long time is much easier. For instance, you can include 3D videos and exciting games along with vital details about your brand and products to engage customers and give an extra kick to your marketing.

Long-Term Usage: Several cosmetic products are used in an extensive period so customers often need the original boxes to pack the items after using them. However, if the packaging wears out easily then this might not be something that the customers would appreciate. Therefore, you can make your boxes durable and functional for an extensive period by choosing robust materials. You also need to protect the printed elements from fading by applying lamination so you might lose the chance to do long-term branding.

All these factors are the basic or key elements without which your brand can’t retain customers for a long time. So while you work on making your boxes more attractive and look to the part, remember to improve these 3 basic elements that ultimately decide the fate of your company’s market success.

Finishing Types to Elevate Your Packaging Appeal

And now comes the bonus part which we promised to discuss earlier. Finishing is vital to bring out the A-game of your boxes. So it is only fair to share some finishing types that can give custom printed boxes a distinct appeal. These include:

Glossy Coatings: Reflective and deluxe.

Reflective and deluxe. Matte Coatings: Smooth and classy.

Smooth and classy. Soft Touch Coatings: Add velvety sensation.

Add velvety sensation. Spot UV Coatings: Create contrasts and highlights.

Create contrasts and highlights. Plating Coatings: Plating coatings simulate metals like gold or silver, adding a touch of opulence and luxury to cosmetics packaging

Cosmetics is an ever-growing industry so it is only fair if brands create packaging for their products that does justice to their market value. If you want the same for your cosmetics company then go through this article to understand how to create packaging that makes an impact.