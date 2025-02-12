Future of Software and Agentic AI Monetization

Introduction:

The SaaS (Software as a Service) business model fundamentally transformed how enterprises consume software. By offering cloud-based solutions, SaaS allowed businesses to quickly access tools with predictable subscription-based costs, leading to improved retention, convenience, and rapid monetization for providers. However, as SaaS offerings proliferated, inefficiencies began to emerge. Unused licenses, data silos, and overly simplistic per-seat pricing became significant pain points for both buyers and sellers. Enter the rise of Generative AI (GenAI) and “Agentic AI”—AI-powered systems that can independently perform tasks, manage workflows, and make decisions. These advancements challenge the traditional SaaS model, introducing new considerations for pricing and monetization.

The Shift in Value Proposition:

With Agentic AI, value is no longer derived solely from software consumption but from the outcomes it enables. AI agents are designed to manage processes autonomously, reducing or even eliminating the need for human intervention. This shift means that traditional pricing models, which were based on user access or software usage (e.g., per-seat or per-usage), are becoming increasingly irrelevant. For example, as AI takes over tasks such as customer service or content creation, fewer human licenses are required, and software consumption decreases. As a result, the incentives of software providers—who rely on user-based or usage-based pricing—become misaligned with the evolving needs of customers.

The value proposition is now outcome-driven. The software itself is bundled with the service it delivers, making outcomes the key metric for both pricing and product value. Customers are no longer paying for access to a tool but for tangible, measurable results.

Adapting Pricing Models:

As the demand for human-centric pricing diminishes, businesses will need to rethink how they price AI software products. Moving from a seat-based pricing model to one based on outcomes is essential to align with the capabilities of Agentic AI systems. The pricing model must reflect the completion of tasks or the achievement of desired outcomes, making it more flexible and performance-oriented.

Examples of Outcome-Based Pricing:

Canva – Pricing could be tied to how many pictures are edited rather than how many users access the software.

Intercom – Charges could be based on the number of support tickets resolved by the AI, not the number of agents using the platform.

Salesforce – AI-powered conversations handled by agents can form the basis for pricing, with payment based on the number of AI interactions.

Zendesk – The pricing could be based on the number of tasks completed or customer issues resolved by the AI agents, rather than the number of users or tickets.

Outcome-based pricing models like these can help customers more accurately measure their ROI. Instead of paying for unused software licenses or overinflated per-user fees, clients would only pay for the work performed by the AI agents. This alignment of value and pricing can reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) for customers, which is a significant selling point for businesses adopting Agentic AI solutions.

Guidelines for Pricing GenAI & Agentic AI Software Products:

1. Focus on Results, Not Usage: Establish metrics that tie directly to completed tasks, solved problems, or delivered outputs, rather than software consumption. This shift aligns the business model with customer needs, creating a more fair and transparent pricing structure.

2. Measure Work & Outcomes: To effectively price based on outcomes, businesses must have systems in place to measure the work done by AI agents. This could include tracking the number of tasks completed, the quality of results, or the speed at which outcomes are achieved. These metrics will become the foundation for pricing.

3. Flexible Pricing Tiers: Not all customers will need the same volume or frequency of AI-driven tasks. Implementing pricing tiers based on different levels of engagement or results delivered will help cater to varying customer needs. For example, a customer using AI for occasional tasks may pay a different rate than one leveraging it for large-scale operations.

4. Transparent Outcome Attribution: Clearly define how the AI agent’s actions translate into measurable outcomes. Whether it’s a resolved support ticket, a design project completed, or an AI conversation executed, being able to attribute outcomes to specific actions of the AI is critical for fair pricing.

5. Optimize for Customer TCO: By focusing on results rather than licenses or usage, businesses can lower the customer’s TCO. This encourages customers to adopt and expand usage of the software, as they only pay for what is delivered. This not only drives customer satisfaction but also builds a long-term, trusting relationship.

Increasing Pricing Power for Software Providers:

For software providers, moving to an outcome-based pricing model offers greater flexibility and a more scalable pricing structure. Rather than being constrained by user limits, companies can charge based on how much value the AI delivers. As the AI becomes more powerful and capable of handling increasingly complex tasks, providers can adjust pricing to reflect the added value delivered by the AI. Additionally, offering value-based pricing enables providers to focus on customer satisfaction and retention, which can drive revenue growth in the long run.

Conclusion:

The rise of Agentic AI presents a unique opportunity to rethink traditional SaaS pricing models. As AI becomes more autonomous, businesses need to shift from human-centric pricing toward outcomes-based frameworks. By measuring work completed, setting transparent pricing for delivered outcomes, and reducing customer TCO, companies can increase their pricing power while better aligning with the value customers seek. Embracing this new approach will help businesses stay competitive in a rapidly evolving AI-driven market.