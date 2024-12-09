From Businessman in Russia to O! Millionaire Winner: Meet Carlos Frunze

Every week, we shine a spotlight on the trust and spirit of our participants from every corner of the world. This week, we’re happy to share the story of one of our extraordinary winners. At O! Millionaire, we are dedicated to making dreams come true and creating moments of joy for our vibrant global community.

Meet Carlos Frunze, a Businessman from Russia

Carlos Frunze, a businessman from Russia, is our third winner this week. This Win shows how O! Millionaire has won people’s trust all around the world. Carlos is also a great example that anyone can participate and win.

When asked how he plans to use his winnings, Carlos Frunze,said

”⁠I would pay off my debts and donate half to charity.

His words show a deep sense of care and responsibility, reminding us that success feels even better when it’s shared with others.

A Message to Aspiring O! Millionaire Players From Carlos Frunze

To those dreaming of becoming the next winner, Carlos Frunze has heartfelt advice:

“Keep playing and good luck!”

Your Turn to Create a Life-Changing Story

Carlos’s win is a powerful reminder that anyone, anywhere, can achieve something extraordinary. Are you ready to take your shot at becoming the next big winner? With O! Millionaire’s Green Certificate, the possibilities are endless.

For just AED 25, you’ll not only enter for a chance to win the jaw-dropping AED 100 Million Grand Prize—you’ll also have the opportunity to double your winnings and claim an astonishing AED 200 Million! Imagine what you could do with a prize of that magnitude: pay off debts, build your dream home, travel the world, support loved ones, or give back to the community.

But the Green Certificate offers more than just the promise of financial freedom. Every ticket you purchase supports crucial environmental conservation efforts. Together, we’re making a tangible impact on the planet, ensuring that your dreams of a better future extend far beyond personal

gain.

Why Choose O! Millionaire?

At O! Millionaire, we don’t just create winners; we build a community rooted in hope, trust, and shared dreams. Every week, we celebrate the resilience and optimism of our players, proving that no matter where you come from, the chance to change your life is always within reach.

Whether it’s your first ticket or your hundredth, every Green Certificate brings you closer to the dream of financial independence. And with the added bonus of contributing to global conservation projects, your participation is an investment in a better world—for yourself and generations to come.

At O! Millionaire, we don’t just create winners; we build a community rooted in hope, trust, and shared dreams. Every week, we celebrate the resilience and optimism of our players, proving that no matter where you come from, the chance to change your life is always within reach.

Whether it’s your first ticket or your hundredth, every Green Certificate brings you closer to the dream of financial independence. And with the added bonus of contributing to global conservation projects, your participation is an investment in a better world—for yourself and generations to come.