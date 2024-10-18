FPT Software Named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape.

FPT Software has been named a major player in the IDC MarketScape.

FPT Software said on Friday that it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Managed Security Services (MSS) 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc # AP51571224, September 2024) and IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Professional Security Services (PSS) 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc # AP51571324, September 2024).

Pham Tung Duong, Director of Security Assurance Service Department, FPT Software, said, “At FPT Software, we prioritize a business-focused approach that allows our clients to embed security as a strategic differentiator in their products, rather than relying on rigid controls. Our commitment to fostering innovation while ensuring protection against evolving cyber threats empowers organizations to navigate their digital transformation journeys and thrive in today’s dynamic landscape.”

FPT said that the MSS assessment evaluates 22 vendors that provide managed security services in the highly competitive Asia/Pacific market based on 20 different market-determining criteria, including functionality or offering, portfolio benefits, delivery model, geographical presence, partnership ecosystem, marketing/thought leadership, innovation, business performance, and customer service delivery, to name a few.

The PSS assessment examined 19 vendors offering professional security services in the mature Asia/Pacific market. These vendors were evaluated across multiple criteria, including their ability to deliver consulting services, governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) support, and incident management solutions, the company said.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more.